Tribune editorial: State must be more diligent with oil sites

North Dakota hopes to get funds from the federal infrastructure bill to clean up abandoned oil well sites. While the sites need to be reclaimed, the state needs to do a better job of holding companies accountable for the sites.

The infrastructure bill offers $4 billion to states for cleaning oil and gas sites. The 31 other oil-producing states are interested in tapping into the fund. North Dakota used millions of dollars from the coronavirus aid fund to reclaim sites. The state learned the work couldn’t be completed as quickly as anticipated.

Some of the contamination from saltwater spills remains at sites where work was done, according to the Northwest Landowners Association. The group said some of the work just placed a Band-Aid over the problem.

There are two lessons from the recent experience of reclaiming the abandoned sites.

One, the state needs to do a better job of regulating companies. The Tribune editorial board agrees with the association’s recommendation for stronger bonding requirements so there’s enough money available to plug wells. Companies also should be required to secure a bond for each well being operated. Currently, multiple wells can be placed under one bond.

Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay the bill for reclaiming sites. Reclamation work over the last two years has cost an average $148,000 per well. The cost can vary widely, according to North Dakota Oil and Gas Division. One site cost nearly $1.9 million.

Before those costs are incurred, the state spends an average $134,000 to plug the wells. It’s estimated the state has 575 remaining abandoned wells.

Two, the state must make sure the reclamation work is completed at each site. During work using coronavirus funds, the state discovered the difficulty in operating during cold weather. The process of cleaning up contamination and reclaiming and remediating a site can take years.

The federal funding could give North Dakota an opportunity to implement best practices for reclaiming sites, using lessons learned from other states and Canada. State regulators should take a serious look at the recent report from the Northwest Landowners Association, and work with the group to implement better rules that benefit the state.

The state can’t allow sites to sit idle for years. Companies should be allowed a reasonable amount of time to decide what to do with wells. Eventually, sites need to be put into operation or reclaimed.

Requiring companies to put a bond on each well won’t drive them away. It might keep companies without enough resources from getting into financial trouble. Some of the wells were abandoned because the companies went bankrupt.

The state has a responsibility to make sure once a well is no longer in operation that the land is reclaimed. Legislators have approved $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for converting 16 abandoned oil wells into freshwater wells for drinking water. In some cases this will provide water for livestock.

It’s an example of not just reclaiming the land, but putting it to good use. It’s a great example to follow in the future. While oil has provided many benefits to the state, we must remember we have an obligation to the land and future generations.

