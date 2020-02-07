Tribune editorial: State mineral valuation is a prudent step

The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands is taking an important step by hiring a Watford City firm to conduct a valuation of state-owned oil and gas minerals.

The department, under the guidance of the Board of University and School Lands, manages 2.6 million acres of oil and gas minerals.

In fiscal year 2019, the state collected about $319.5 million in oil and gas royalties and $4 million in oil and gas bonuses.

Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said the state does not know the potential value of its undeveloped minerals. The study by the firm MineralTracker aims to show the value of the state-owned assets, including what’s in commercial production and what has yet to be developed.

MineralTracker, run by petroleum engineers with expertise in managing minerals in the Williston Basin, will analyze active wells that are under the board’s management to project future oil and gas production. The firm also will assess undeveloped mineral acres.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That valuation will help the department when companies seek to extend a lease. The state will now have an appraisal to guide those lease negotiations.