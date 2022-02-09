Tribune editorial: State, MHA need to settle mineral fight

It’s time the state quits treating the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation like a yo-yo on the Missouri River riverbed issue. The prolonged dispute over riverbed mineral rights needs to be resolved and in favor of the tribe.

Last week the Biden administration released an opinion by the Interior solicitor stating the mineral rights belong to the tribe. This reversed an opinion by the Trump administration, which favored the state of North Dakota. That opinion overturned one during the Obama administration supporting the tribe.

The MHA Nation argues three previous opinions dating to the 1851 Treaty of Fort Laramie support its ownership of the riverbed. Who owns the riverbed is entitled to an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties and payments from future drilling under the riverbed.

North Dakota argues it assumed ownership of the riverbed when it became a state in 1889. It also cites U.S. Supreme Court rulings that said submerged lands weren’t reserved by the federal government.

The Tribune editorial board believes the state should concede the issue to the tribe. It does no one any good to have the opinion switched every time the presidency changes party. The state should work with the MHA Nation to come to an agreement. It might even result in a partial payment to the state.

Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration has done a good job of working with tribes across the state. One of the first things he did after taking office was to reach out to all the tribes. In 2019, the state and the MHA Nation signed a new oil tax agreement. That was just one of a number of steps taken with the state’s tribes.

The Missouri River was dammed by the federal government in the 1950s. More than a tenth of the 1,500-square-mile Fort Berthold Indian Reservation was flooded to create Lake Sakakawea. The lake took away some of the reservation's best bottom lands, which had been used for farming and grazing.

It’s been a struggle for the tribe to rebound from the losses. The oil boom has given the reservation a boost, and the tribe strongly believes it owns the riverbed mineral rights. The effort by the state to claim the mineral rights seems like an attempt to break another treaty.

While oil drilling has been beneficial to the reservation, it also brings challenges. There are infrastructure needs that are costly, and there’s been an increase in crime. There’s no doubt the tribe can use the oil revenue.

It doesn’t make sense to prolong the riverbed issue.

