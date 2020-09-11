Tribune editorial: State made right call on zone leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Human Services was right to reject Kim Osadchuk to head the Burleigh County Human Service Zone following claims she created a hostile work environment.

An independent investigation raised several red flags with how Osadchuk treats employees and painted a picture of a dysfunctional department.

Though there may be flaws in the investigator’s report, the state Department of Human Services found the investigation showed that a hostile work environment existed even if only a fraction of employees experienced it.

Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt was correct when she said the agency can’t have someone in a leadership position who creates the perception of a hostile work environment.

Some of the issues highlighted in the report, which was funded by the state and conducted by Vogel Law Firm, include claims that Osadchuk called former employees' new employers to ask that they not work with the zone, and targeted employees to make them quit.

The report found that former employees felt unsupported by management and some were fearful of having any type of conflict with Osadchuk. It concluded that some, but not all, employees felt distrust within the agency based on Osadchuk’s leadership.