Tribune editorial: State lacking necessary tough action

Gov. Doug Burgum is misguided to believe he can goad the public into following safe practices during the pandemic. He’s also missing the opportunity to spare people the ordeal of COVID-19 by not adding enforcement tools to his protocols.

Instead, he placed 16 counties, including Burleigh and Morton, in the high risk (orange) category and removed the more serious restrictions from the category. The state’s five-level approach to the pandemic was originally intended to tighten the screws in counties where COVID-19 was increasing.

Under changes made this week, the high risk category no longer will require businesses such as hair salons and fitness centers to close and limit restaurants to takeout and delivery. Those restrictions have now been moved to the next level, critical or red.

In the last six weeks, North Dakota has rocketed from 24th to first among the 50 states for COVID-19 cases per 100,000. In the state’s week at the top of the charts it has been putting distance between the No. 2 state, Louisiana.

This begs the question, what does it take to reach the critical category? Or, better yet, is it possible to reach critical or will the governor simply change the criteria again?