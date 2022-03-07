Tribune editorial: State income tax credit is welcome break

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A state income tax credit approved by the Legislature last fall is bringing needed relief to North Dakotans this tax season. An estimated 300,000 North Dakotans will have no state income tax bill and another 200,000 will see a reduction. Legislation supported by Gov. Doug Burgum used a portion of the state’s ending fund balance of $1.1 billion in the last two-year budget cycle to provide tax relief to residents. The legislation provides a credit of up to $350 for individuals and up to $700 for those filing jointly. It amounts to an estimated $211 million in income tax relief over the next two years. It’s a particularly welcome break now as residents cope with inflation and rising gas prices.

Down

Federal regulators have banned the widely used pesticide chlorpyrifos on food crops, citing research that links it to potential brain damage in children and fetuses. That seems wise. But the Environmental Protection Agency appears to have shifted responsibility for disposal of remaining stocks of the chemical to the states, which might not have been the smartest move. North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says states don’t have the resources to deal with the issue. And right now that’s leaving few options for farmers and distributors who still have the pesticide on hand. State Environmental Quality Director Dave Glatt says if there are no options for safe disposal, there's always a concern that chemical could be dumped illegally. State officials are pressing EPA to come up with a solution.

Up

Mason Archambault hasn’t forgotten where he came from. The Standing Rock Sioux tribal member is excelling as a guard on the University of South Dakota basketball team. And he isn't letting the notoriety go to his head -- he's using it for a greater good. He's striving to be an advocate for other Native Americans chasing their dreams in athletics and education. His advice for others is "keep fighting for your dream and you’ll eventually get there one day.” Head coach Todd Lee says Archambault is proud of where he comes from, and Lee calls him "a special kid."

Down

Chronic wasting disease in western North Dakota deer has increased notably in recent years. In the 10-year span from 2009-18, there were 14 documented cases. In the past three years, there have been 56. The disease hasn’t reached a point where it’s impacting deer population levels, and state wildlife officials are hoping to keep it that way. But it won’t be easy – CWD infection rates have surged in some other states where the disease has been around longer. Eight hunting units in North Dakota now have confirmed CWD cases, and wildlife officials believe it’s likely that the disease will continue to progress. How quickly is the question. The state has mitigation measures in place, and officials are studying other ways to stem the tide.

