Tribune editorial: State in good position to plan for future

So far revenues for the 2019-21 biennium are tracking ahead of projections. State revenues are 7.6%, or $121.6 million, above the forecast for the two-year budget cycle.

That’s a healthy performance for the budget that began last July and ends in June 2021. Sales tax collections have been running about 8.9% ahead of the forecast, while oil production and price per barrel are about 5% and 4% ahead of projections, respectively.

It’s an indication that the state’s economy has been doing well despite the wet summer and fall that hurt farmers and ranchers across the state. It also reflects the major impact that oil continues to have on North Dakota.

We should feel good about how well the economy has been performing. At the same time, we need to remember there’s more than a year left in the biennium. We know from experience how quickly our fortunes can change. When oil prices tumbled a few years ago, the state was left scrambling to patch the budget.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On the same day that the Office of Management and Budget released the budget figures, state officials were told oil production could peak within five years. That doesn’t mean the bottom will fall out of oil production.