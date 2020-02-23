Tribune editorial: State in good position to plan for future

So far revenues for the 2019-21 biennium are tracking ahead of projections. State revenues are 7.6%, or $121.6 million, above the forecast for the two-year budget cycle.
That’s a healthy performance for the budget that began last July and ends in June 2021. Sales tax collections have been running about 8.9% ahead of the forecast, while oil production and price per barrel are about 5% and 4% ahead of projections, respectively.
It’s an indication that the state’s economy has been doing well despite the wet summer and fall that hurt farmers and ranchers across the state. It also reflects the major impact that oil continues to have on North Dakota.
We should feel good about how well the economy has been performing. At the same time, we need to remember there’s more than a year left in the biennium. We know from experience how quickly our fortunes can change. When oil prices tumbled a few years ago, the state was left scrambling to patch the budget.
You have free articles remaining.
On the same day that the Office of Management and Budget released the budget figures, state officials were told oil production could peak within five years. That doesn’t mean the bottom will fall out of oil production.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms expects oil production to plateau for about 12 years after peaking and then slowly decline by the end of the century to 1980 and 1990 levels of less than 150,000 barrels daily. At present, the state is producing an average of 1.5 million barrels of oil daily.
If the projections are correct, it gives the state a nice window for planning for the future. Part of that process occurred last week in Watford City, as legislators took public comments on how to use the Legacy Fund oil tax savings account, which has about $6.75 billion at the moment. The Legislature’s interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee, which took testimony in Watford City, will continue to gather information.
The Tribune editorial board has stressed the importance of the state developing guidelines for the use of the Legacy Fund. Every two years we shouldn’t have legislators trying to fund pet projects through the fund. The state needs to decide, through the help of the public, how to use the money.
North Dakota is lucky to have such an asset, and the state must use it wisely. If our economy remains robust, the state will be well-positioned to thrive. There are a lot of areas -- education, health, poverty come to mind -- that need our attention.
The state has the opportunity to do a lot of good, but it will require a united approach to do so. We need to decide how to lay the foundation for a brighter future. We have the means, but do we have the will?