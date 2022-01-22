Tribune editorial: State gained nothing with leasing case

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor was right to reject a North Dakota request to order the federal government to hold oil lease sales. The issue had been handled earlier in a Louisiana case.

There’s no doubt the oil lease sales are important to North Dakota. President Joe Biden last year issued an executive order pausing oil leasing on federal lands nationwide while a review of the leasing program could be conducted.

A number of states, but not North Dakota, joined the same suit to force the lease sales to resume. A federal judge in Louisiana in June of last year issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the federal government from enforcing the pause. The injunction applies nationwide.

Still, North Dakota filed its own suit over the leasing sales. Traynor questioned the need for the request and later rejected it. The federal government argued in court that lease sales will resume in North Dakota during the first quarter of this year.

The government also offered another reason for pausing the lease sales. It said the Bureau of Land Management needed to revisit the way it conducts environmental analyses following unrelated court rulings tied to leasing.

North Dakota has valid reasons to question that explanation. Biden had opposed oil leasing while running for president. So his executive order didn’t come as a surprise.

While the government is appealing the Louisiana decision, it has promised to comply and schedule lease sales.

A date hasn’t been set for the lease sale that’s expected to include 15 parcels of land in North Dakota. The sale doesn’t mean drilling in those areas will be imminent. Companies can bid on the parcels to secure a lease, which gives them 10 years to develop the federal minerals. A company also must secure a separate permit from the federal government before drilling.

Companies are basically reserving the right to drill in the future.

Why Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem didn’t ask to intervene in the Louisiana case is uncertain. Traynor pointed out in court that option made sense. Stenehjem has vowed to revisit his suit if the government doesn’t deliver on its promise to hold the lease sale.

The Tribune editorial board finds it disappointing that Stenehjem chose to go to court. The leasing issue already was making its way through the court system with an early victory for the states. Why clutter the court system with a redundant lawsuit? North Dakota’s support for the oil industry is well documented; the state had nothing to gain by going to court.

It’s likely the Biden administration will pose future challenges for the oil industry and North Dakota. When that happens the state can respond. Until then, North Dakota shouldn’t waste the court’s time.

Correction

The Wednesday editorial about UND's gender inclusion policy contained incorrect information reported by The Associated Press. The North Dakota Catholic Conference sent letters to Catholic high schools with a request to distribute them to parents of students. The conference did not send letters to parents of UND students, as initially reported by AP. The AP has since corrected its story.

