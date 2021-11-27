Tribune editorial: State CO2 review must be thorough

Hearings were held in recent months on two projects involving underground storage of carbon dioxide. If successful, the projects could help reach Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal of the state being carbon neutral by 2030.

There’s a lot to like about the proposals, since they would reduce carbon emissions in the environment and boost the energy industry. But concerns exist, and they need to be addressed.

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline would bring carbon dioxide from 31 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota to Oliver and Mercer counties. The proposed pipeline would cross under the Missouri River north of Bismarck.

Summit Carbon Solutions has been developing the pipeline system, which is to stretch 2,000 miles and cost $4.5 billion.

Project Tundra would inject underground as much as 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year from the Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station. The $1 billion project has been in development for years.

Both Midwest Carbon Express and Project Tundra would bury the gas thousands of feet underground with a thick layer of impermeable rock on top to keep the carbon dioxide in place. Promoters of both projects have touted the safety and monitoring steps being planned.

During a North Dakota Oil and Gas Division hearing on Project Tundra, submitted written comments were shared that expressed concerns about potential leaks. The Dakota Resource Council raised the possibility of carbon dioxide injection triggering earthquakes.

It would be wrong to consider the projects infallible. While some of doubts raised about the projects may seem far-fetched, they need to be examined. It may be impossible to satisfy everyone, but a sincere effort to do so needs to be made.

State officials can’t allow their eagerness to see carbon dioxide projects succeed result in a rush to approval. There are other CO2 projects in development in the state. So it’s not unreasonable for some people to be worried about huge amounts of gas being buried underground.

Landowners might be hesitant about having tons of gas underneath them. Some property owners might be reluctant to have another pipeline cross their land. Landowners also need to be fairly compensated for the use of their property.

The Tribune has been supportive of Project Tundra and other efforts to reduce the carbon dioxide released into the environment. These innovative projects could help deal with climate change and drive the economy.

If the state does it the right way, everyone will benefit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0