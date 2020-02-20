Tribune editorial: State can’t ignore coal warning signs

Recent news reports should be worrisome to Coal Country since they indicate financial problems in the industry and a move away from coal.

Some of the troubling news:

The state’s five coal mines produced 27.2 million tons of lignite in 2019, an 8% decline from 2018.

The owner of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, is facing a legal challenge from one of its members related to the plant’s financial problems.

A Great River Energy official told a legislative committee it will announce any changes at Coal Creek Station in McLean County this year. Jon Brekke, a vice president for the company, said Coal Creek faces “economic challenges” because of low prices in the power market. There have been rumors that the plant will be closed.

North Dakota isn’t the only state with coal issues. A story in Tuesday’s Bismarck Tribune described problems in Wyoming. For the first time in more than two decades, coal production was below 280 million tons in 2019. That’s a 9.1% drop from 2018, and 30% less than the 381.8 million tons mined in 2014.