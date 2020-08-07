Tribune editorial: Stability in Bakken likely to be elusive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources and a leading player in the Bakken, says the oil patch needs “sound economics” and not necessarily a boom. He’s confident the Bakken will recover from the OPEC-Russia price war and coronavirus.

The Tribune editorial board isn’t sure sound economics will be enough to turn around the Bakken in the long term. There are so many factors internationally that it will be difficult to keep the Bakken stable.

This year’s price collapse was the second in a decade, and there’s no way to guarantee it won’t happen again.

Continental suffered bigger than expected losses in the second quarter. It halted 55% of its oil production in the second quarter with the full year oil production expected to be 20% below its original forecast.

Adding to the problems in the Bakken was a judge’s order that Energy Transfer halt operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline and drain the remaining oil from it. An appeals court has halted that order, but Energy Transfer faces a long permit review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.