Tribune editorial: Stability in Bakken likely to be elusive

Harold Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources and a leading player in the Bakken, says the oil patch needs “sound economics” and not necessarily a boom. He’s confident the Bakken will recover from the OPEC-Russia price war and coronavirus.
The Tribune editorial board isn’t sure sound economics will be enough to turn around the Bakken in the long term. There are so many factors internationally that it will be difficult to keep the Bakken stable.
This year’s price collapse was the second in a decade, and there’s no way to guarantee it won’t happen again.
Continental suffered bigger than expected losses in the second quarter. It halted 55% of its oil production in the second quarter with the full year oil production expected to be 20% below its original forecast.
Adding to the problems in the Bakken was a judge’s order that Energy Transfer halt operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline and drain the remaining oil from it. An appeals court has halted that order, but Energy Transfer faces a long permit review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Continental in filings with an appeals court argued shutting down the pipeline would have dire consequences. At the same time, both companies have told stockholders in earnings calls and filings that they have alternatives to the pipeline. That’s seen by market observers as an attempt to reassure investors needed for drilling new wells.
Hamm predicts the Bakken will recover, with more wells coming online in 2021. North Dakota officials hope he’s right as they watch oil revenue drop. At the moment the Bakken is pretty quiet. A horseback ride through the oil well area in Little Missouri State Park north of Killdeer found little activity. It was as quiet as before oil activity began.
One key question that remains is whether the oil industry when it rebounds will have staying power in the Bakken. Or will it continue to suffer major up and down fluctuations because of national and international events?
Hamm hopes a new benchmark price for oil can be established that would be a step toward a large effort to sell U.S. oil via a new market. There’s interest in the change, but no guarantee it will happen.
Besides energy, North Dakota’s other two economic mainstays are at the mercy of weather and other factors. It could be a tough year for both agriculture and tourism. Until North Dakota finds ways to diversify its economy, it will be a roller coaster ride.
Oil has been good to North Dakota, but we can no longer be dependent on it. North Dakota also needs sound economics to thrive with oil as just one piece of it.
