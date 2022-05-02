Tribune editorial: Spring storms ease drought conditions in North Dakota

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

If there’s a bright side to the stormy last half of April, it’s that drought is disappearing from the North Dakota countryside and wildfires have become few and far between. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows about 37% of North Dakota as being in some state of drought, down from 54% two weeks earlier and 86% at the start of the year. Burleigh County and eastern Morton County are no longer in any form of drought. And there have been only 27 wildfires in North Dakota so far this spring, burning 133 acres. That compares with a whopping 333 fires burning about 47,400 acres last year by this time. It’s an abrupt change from last spring, and, despite all the problems that have resulted from the recent precipitation, a welcome one.

Down

Rob and Melani Walton, of the Walmart fortune, gave $15 million to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library project near Medora, and Melani Walton served on the board of trustees until leaving after her term ended. Library CEO Ed O'Keefe says the Waltons "will occupy a significant place" in the story of the library once it's built. That's undoubtedly true. But the couple haven't explained why they pledged $50 million but then gave 70% less. O'Keefe referred to it as "the loss of $35 million." Philanthropists have every right to give whatever amount they please. But in this case an explanation seems in order.

Up

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and its Foundation have launched a disaster relief fund for western ranchers who were hit hard by weather last month. It's the middle of calving season, and ranchers endured two blizzards in less than two weeks, with an Easter Sunday snowstorm sandwiched in between. The Stockmen's Association believes livestock losses to be widespread. The group and its foundation have put $40,000 into the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund and are asking for others to contribute. It's the least that North Dakotans can do to help the industry that has spent the last year dealing with a different kind of weather problem -- drought.

Down

Hundreds of people in northwestern North Dakota are likely to remain without electricity well into this week. Power restoration crews have worked long hours to get the lights back on after the most recent blizzard, but the infrastructure damage was extreme, and some rural areas are hard to reach. Conditions for the workers have been less than ideal. Montana-Dakota Utilities has brought in tracked equipment just to pull bucket trucks through the wet, muddy conditions. The rain that fell this weekend isn't likely to help.

