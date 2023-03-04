City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski has created an awkward situation for Bismarck and Burleigh County. Or, you could argue, Burleigh County voters are responsible for electing Splonskowski as Burleigh County auditor-treasurer while he's still a city commissioner.

There’s no law that says someone can’t hold both positions, and Splonskowski made no secret about his intention to remain on the commission if elected to the county post. But questions have been raised over the conflicts of interest he might encounter once he assumes the auditor’s job.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs, in an opinion for the commission, outlined the potential for “a significant number of recusal support” from votes. This could result in a number of 2-2 commission votes, Combs added. In other words, it could bog down the business of the City Commission.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told the County Commission that she believes the two positions “are incompatible.” She also said there’s nothing either commission can do because there’s no statute barring someone from holding the two positions.

If Splonskowski enjoys serving the public, then the Tribune editorial board believes as a good public servant he should resign from one of the positions. It will save him, the county and the city from some possible difficult situations.

If he resigns from the City Commission he won’t be disappointing the Burleigh voters who supported him. The auditor-treasurer race was close, with Splonskowski defeating Kirsten Dvorak 15,759 votes to 15,082, or 50.96% to 48.77%. There were 86 write-in votes.

In fairness to Burleigh voters, they probably weren’t aware of the potential problems of trying to serve in two roles. Wayne Munson resigned from the Bismarck Park Board after winning a seat on the Burleigh County Commission in November. It’s an example that Splonskowski should follow.

Splonskowski hasn’t helped his situation with some of his statements.

He said he consulted with Lawyer before the election about holding two positions. Lawyer said she didn’t talk with him about it. He then corrected himself saying it wasn’t Lawyer he talked to but Burleigh County Human Resources Director Pamela Binder, who said she doesn’t recall any discussion.

Splonskowski said he doesn’t know why Binder can’t remember their talk.

The auditor-treasurer position should be challenging enough without the added burden of serving as a City Commissioner. The Tribune encourages Splonskowski to resign from the City Commission. It’s not a good idea to try to juggle the two positions.

And it’s time to review the statutes on how many elected positions one person can hold at the same time. Otherwise, some other city or county will get into a similar messy situation.