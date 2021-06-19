Tribune editorial: Spending cap unpractical for the state

The Legislature in recent years has tried to flex its muscles and exert more control over daily operations of the state. It’s a struggle between the executive and legislative branches of government, with the public the loser.
The latest salvo came in the session that concluded at the end of April. Legislators passed a bill -- and then overrode a veto by Gov. Doug Burgum -- that limits the Emergency Commission's spending authority of federal funds to $50 million and of special funds to $5 million in a two-year budget cycle.
The seats are still warm in the legislative chambers and the new law has handcuffed state officials’ efforts to spend federal funds. Senate Bill 2290, sponsored by Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, was largely a response to the CARES Act funding for coronavirus-related issues. Burgum warned the $50 million cap was too low when he attempted to veto the bill.
Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, has assigned the Legislature’s interim Government Finance Committee to review the law with the idea that the Legislature could revisit the measure when lawmakers convene in November for redistricting. The Legislature didn’t use the full 80 days it’s allowed during its session earlier this state and can reconvene.
Burgum also could call a special legislative session to have legislators approve spending that exceeds the cap or to modify the law. There’s no guarantee legislators are inclined to change the law, and it's unknown how they will react to the spending requests.
The governor has another option -- challenge the law in the North Dakota Supreme Court. A ruling by the justices could clarify the issue but could prove time-consuming.
The Legislature has created a thorny situation without an easy answer. As noted above, legislators have been trying for some time to wrest power away from the governor. It’s not a partisan issue since Republicans have controlled the executive and legislative branches for more than 20 years.
The problem with the Legislature trying to get its fingers into more of the daily operation of the state is that it’s limited to being in session for 80 days every two years. The Emergency Commission was one of the provisions for legislators having a say on issues during the interim. Senate Bill 2290 limits the Emergency Commission’s ability to act.
North Dakota’s Legislature isn’t alone in its attempts to stretch its powers. There’s a trend across the country of legislatures trying to limit authority of governors and the federal government. Too often the actions blur the lines of the separation of powers of the different branches of government.
North Dakota’s system has worked well over the years. The Legislature has a lot of clout through its ability to set budgets. The Emergency Commission is just one way that legislators have input during the interim.