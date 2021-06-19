Tribune editorial: Spending cap unpractical for the state

The governor has another option -- challenge the law in the North Dakota Supreme Court. A ruling by the justices could clarify the issue but could prove time-consuming.

The Legislature has created a thorny situation without an easy answer. As noted above, legislators have been trying for some time to wrest power away from the governor. It’s not a partisan issue since Republicans have controlled the executive and legislative branches for more than 20 years.

The problem with the Legislature trying to get its fingers into more of the daily operation of the state is that it’s limited to being in session for 80 days every two years. The Emergency Commission was one of the provisions for legislators having a say on issues during the interim. Senate Bill 2290 limits the Emergency Commission’s ability to act.

North Dakota’s Legislature isn’t alone in its attempts to stretch its powers. There’s a trend across the country of legislatures trying to limit authority of governors and the federal government. Too often the actions blur the lines of the separation of powers of the different branches of government.