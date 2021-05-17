Tribune editorial: Soybean crushing plant boon for both agriculture, energy

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Archer Daniels Midland Co. last week announced plans to build a $350 million soybean crushing plant and refining complex in Spiritwood, a project that will benefit both agriculture producers and the energy industry. The plant is expected to add 70 jobs and process 150,000 bushels of soybeans daily. In addition to producing soybean meal and vegetable oil for food and feed, it will serve industrial and fuel customers such as producers of renewable diesel. North Dakota ranked ninth in the nation in soybean production last year, and Cass County has recently been the nation’s top soybean-producing county. The facility is expected to be complete in time for the 2023 harvest.
Down
North Dakota continues to be a dangerous place for workers, according to the latest report by the AFL-CIO. The state reported 37 people died from injuries that occurred at work in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate of 9.7 deaths per 100,000 workers was third-highest in the nation, behind Alaska and Wyoming. Nationwide in 2019, the rate of fatal job injuries was 2.8 per 100,000, the labor union federation said.
Up
Law enforcement officials last week honored the first deputy with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department to be killed in the line of duty. A new headstone was dedicated for George Piepkorn, who died Nov. 19, 1930, at a Bismarck hospital after being stabbed seven days earlier by a suspect in a domestic dispute in Wing. A ceremony held on Friday in connection with National Police Week commemorated Piepkorn’s service and sacrifice. In addition, the annual North Dakota Peace Officers Memorial service last week honored the 65 peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty in North Dakota.
Down
North Dakota lawmakers gave mixed signals about a COVID-19 wastewater study, approving the project but failing to designate funds for it. The lab analysis of the prevalence of the coronavirus in cities’ wastewater would need about $750,000 to continue to the end of the year. The analysis can be an earlier indicator of active COVID-19 cases than testing of people. Funding could come from the federal coronavirus aid North Dakota is set to receive, but the Legislature would need to designate funds to the study.