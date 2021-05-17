Tribune editorial: Soybean crushing plant boon for both agriculture, energy

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Archer Daniels Midland Co. last week announced plans to build a $350 million soybean crushing plant and refining complex in Spiritwood, a project that will benefit both agriculture producers and the energy industry. The plant is expected to add 70 jobs and process 150,000 bushels of soybeans daily. In addition to producing soybean meal and vegetable oil for food and feed, it will serve industrial and fuel customers such as producers of renewable diesel. North Dakota ranked ninth in the nation in soybean production last year, and Cass County has recently been the nation’s top soybean-producing county. The facility is expected to be complete in time for the 2023 harvest.

Down

North Dakota continues to be a dangerous place for workers, according to the latest report by the AFL-CIO. The state reported 37 people died from injuries that occurred at work in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate of 9.7 deaths per 100,000 workers was third-highest in the nation, behind Alaska and Wyoming. Nationwide in 2019, the rate of fatal job injuries was 2.8 per 100,000, the labor union federation said.

Up