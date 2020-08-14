Tribune editorial: South Dakota tries to profit from pandemic

States forced to take drastic measures to fight the pandemic have enough problems without another state trying to poach their businesses. No governor wants to close down or limit businesses, but the health of residents comes first. It could just as easily be South Dakota with crowded hospitals instead of Texas.

For Noem to crow about how accommodating her state can be reflects a selfish attitude. It also can backfire on her.

A new wave of the coronavirus could hit South Dakota hard. It’s unlikely Noem would get a lot of sympathy from other governors. It’s going to be difficult enough for many states to restart their economies without another state trying to steal their businesses.

As is, South Dakota has a higher rate of deaths and COVID-19 cases than North Dakota. There are 21 states with fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 than South Dakota and 14 states with fewer deaths per 100,000. Doing nothing hasn’t made South Dakota a safe haven.

North Dakota and South Dakota have worked together at times on pandemic issues. That’s what states need to do: cooperate on overcoming coronavirus problems. There’s nothing to be gained by trying to profit from another state’s misery.