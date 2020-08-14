Tribune editorial: South Dakota tries to profit from pandemic

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s bravado may catch up with her in more than one way. She’s using an online ad in an effort to lure businesses from other states suffering more harshly from the pandemic.
She has resisted efforts to impose restrictions on businesses and others to stem COVID-19. There’s no state requirement that people wear masks. During the July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore with President Donald Trump in attendance, neither masks nor social distancing were required.
So far, South Dakota has been one of the states least impacted by COVID-19. That could change as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has drawn thousands into the small community. It’s an event in which masks are optional and social distancing is often impossible. Unfortunately, if there’s community spread of the coronavirus, it could be in other states along with South Dakota.
Noem is so confident in her hands-off approach that she’s urging businesses from other states to move to South Dakota.
“When it comes to supporting growth and eliminating government heavy-handed interference, South Dakota means business,” she says in the ad, according to The Associated Press. She also said the state respects individual rights and won’t shut down businesses.
It’s like the bully kicking sand on people on the beach.
States forced to take drastic measures to fight the pandemic have enough problems without another state trying to poach their businesses. No governor wants to close down or limit businesses, but the health of residents comes first. It could just as easily be South Dakota with crowded hospitals instead of Texas.
For Noem to crow about how accommodating her state can be reflects a selfish attitude. It also can backfire on her.
A new wave of the coronavirus could hit South Dakota hard. It’s unlikely Noem would get a lot of sympathy from other governors. It’s going to be difficult enough for many states to restart their economies without another state trying to steal their businesses.
As is, South Dakota has a higher rate of deaths and COVID-19 cases than North Dakota. There are 21 states with fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 than South Dakota and 14 states with fewer deaths per 100,000. Doing nothing hasn’t made South Dakota a safe haven.
North Dakota and South Dakota have worked together at times on pandemic issues. That’s what states need to do: cooperate on overcoming coronavirus problems. There’s nothing to be gained by trying to profit from another state’s misery.
Noem may not agree with the policies adopted by other states, but those states are dealing with a different set of challenges. Some states tried to restart their economies only to discover they acted too quickly.
Noem should pull the online ad and apologize.
