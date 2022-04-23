Tribune editorial: Sometimes it makes sense to change names

The federal effort to rename places containing "squaw" in their name has merit. The U.S. Interior Department lists six sites in North Dakota.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last fall declared the word derogatory. She formed the 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to recommend to the Board on U.S. Geographic Names replacement names for 660 sites on federal land.

For lifelong residents near the North Dakota sites, it may seem like an unnecessary change. They don’t see malice in the use of the word. For others, however, it’s a reminder of past racist treatment.

Webster’s New World College Dictionary describes it as a “mild word of contempt.” It also points out that it’s “now mostly a disparaging term, but still used descriptively within historical contexts.”

The federal task force wants to find different ways to describe the sites without offending a large group of people. The Tribune editorial board believes we can go too far in correcting past offenses. But in this instance, the federal government has got it right.

Throughout the process the task force will seek feedback from tribes, stakeholders and the general public. There will be a list of potential new names to be considered. Possible replacement names for Squaw Gap are Spring Creek, One-O-One Creek, Phillip Draw, West Fork Badlands Draw and Phillip Spring.

North Dakotans are aware of the difficulty in changing a long-standing name. When the NCAA pushed the University of North Dakota to stop using "Fighting Sioux," it prompted a storm of protests. While the storm has mostly passed, some still cling to the old name. The majority have adapted to the "Fighting Hawks."

The Washington NFL team recently unveiled a new name, the Commanders, after decades of using a racist name. The change was long overdue -- the old name accomplished nothing.

The Tribune agrees with Haaland when she said, “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds.”

Society too often forgets the impact of words, with public discourse no longer knowing any boundaries. If our federal sites no longer use derogatory words, it would be a step in the right direction.

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has given its support to the task force’s efforts. North Dakotans should heed the tribal wishes.

