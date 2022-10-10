Tribune editorial: Solar project to help soup cafe serve more meals

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is raising funds for a solar project as a way to reduce electricity costs. The idea originated with the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program. Solar panels that will be installed on the south half of the roof are projected to reduce electricity costs by 35%, saving the cafe about $6,400 a year. The cost savings will allow Heavens Helpers to serve more meals to people in need. The cafe serves about 210 meals a day, a 30% increase from this time last year. The project is just one way the cafe focuses on sustainability. Heavens Helpers also recycles food scraps to local farmers in exchange for beef that is used in the cafe.

Down

Staffing shortages are prompting area restaurants to reduce hours or even close temporarily or permanently. Bismarck’s Big Boy closed for a day last week when it didn’t have enough workers to cover the shifts. MacKenzie River Pizza closed for good recently when it could no longer maintain enough staff. Co-owner Robin Bopp said raises and sign-on bonuses didn’t seem to help. She believes a lot of workers decided to leave the food industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Noodlezip in downtown Bismarck reopened last week after a temporary closure. Owner/chef Marty Lee adopted a limited menu and limited hours to be able to serve customers with minimal staff. Customers will likely need to get accustomed to such modifications until the workforce shortage eases.

Up

Bismarck State College students celebrated homecoming last week for the first time in 37 years. The annual fall tradition stopped along with the football program in 1985. College officials decided to revive the homecoming tradition, with the focal point being a women’s volleyball game. Students crowned a homecoming king and queen and held tailgating prior to the game. The college also celebrated its mission by adding a “Polytechnic twist” to homecoming activities, including using robotic dogs designed and built by students in the mechatronics engineering technology program to present crowns to the king and queen.

Down

Frontier Airlines is ending service between Bismarck and Denver. The city, which announced the decision on Friday, said Frontier cited “a shift in network strategy due to crew/operational constraints” as the reason. The last flight will be Nov. 3. The Bismarck Airport will still have service to Denver through United Airlines. But the loss of Frontier means less competition at a time of rising prices for travelers.