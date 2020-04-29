Tribune editorial: Smart behavior essential for a safe summer

State parks are open only for day use through May 21, when a decision will be made on opening campgrounds and restroom facilities.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation conducted an online survey to gauge how visitors would react to possible safety steps in Medora. The questions indicated some of the steps likely being considered by the foundation.

They asked if people would be willing to follow a seating map at the Medora Musical that involved social distancing; if they would be willing to wear a mask at the musical; how far they plan to travel this summer; and if they would be interested in paying to watch a Pay Per View of the musical at home?

The foundation also is considering having more than one performance of the musical daily so the crowds can be smaller. Medora will be challenged this season because it’s hiring fewer workers and won’t be hiring cultural exchange visa holders.

It might take more time when visiting sites around the state this summer with social distancing rules in place. We need to be smart and practice the safety steps. It will be tempting to get lax about it. Already in Bismarck you find places where social distancing is ignored and few people wear masks.