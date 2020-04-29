Tribune editorial: Smart behavior essential for a safe summer

The early indications point to North Dakotans being eager to enjoy parks in the state and other recreational opportunities. That’s good, but it must be done in a sensible manner.
Plans are still being developed on how to manage parks and recreational sites with some restrictions in place. A story by reporter Jack Dura on Sunday offered a glimpse of the uncertainty surrounding summer travel and outdoor activity. It’s obviously going to be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism, the state’s No. 3 industry, likely will see fewer visitors from other states and countries. People are going to be reluctant to travel long distances because of COVID-19 safety concerns. The state’s Tourism Division realizes this and has been focusing its marketing efforts on North Dakotans. How much tourism revenue suffers remains to be seen.
Summer remains special to most state residents because of its brevity. We want to enjoy the warm and hot months. On the plus side, many summer activities are conducive to social distancing. Boating, fishing, hiking, bird-watching, bicycling, horseback riding and motorcycling can be done by one person or small groups.
While recreational sites and parks will be open, we need to expect restrictions and obey them.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park will be closed until May 9 as staff prepare for summer visitors. It’s closed at the moment to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It’s likely to open in phases starting with roads, restrooms and a way to provide visitor information without creating crowds.
State parks are open only for day use through May 21, when a decision will be made on opening campgrounds and restroom facilities.
The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation conducted an online survey to gauge how visitors would react to possible safety steps in Medora. The questions indicated some of the steps likely being considered by the foundation.
They asked if people would be willing to follow a seating map at the Medora Musical that involved social distancing; if they would be willing to wear a mask at the musical; how far they plan to travel this summer; and if they would be interested in paying to watch a Pay Per View of the musical at home?
The foundation also is considering having more than one performance of the musical daily so the crowds can be smaller. Medora will be challenged this season because it’s hiring fewer workers and won’t be hiring cultural exchange visa holders.
It might take more time when visiting sites around the state this summer with social distancing rules in place. We need to be smart and practice the safety steps. It will be tempting to get lax about it. Already in Bismarck you find places where social distancing is ignored and few people wear masks.
There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus: how long will it last and will it return? That’s why we have to be smart about our behavior as we resume activities that have been on hold.
Summer can, and will be, a lot of fun. It also needs to be safe.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!