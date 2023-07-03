This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Youth on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation now have new recreation opportunities after the grand opening last week of a new skate park and basketball courts. Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament led the effort through his nonprofit Montana Pool Service, which has built more than 30 skate parks, largely in isolated rural communities. Other project partners were Oúŋ, a women-led Indigenous nonprofit, Nike N7 and Evergreen Skate Parks. Ament said skateboarding can offer a creative and physical outlet for kids, including those who may not participate in team sports.

Down

Bismarck has its first homicide of the year. Authorities say 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein was shot in the head with a stolen handgun during a gathering in an apartment. Details are still emerging, but in any case it's a senseless waste of a young life. Hohbein won't have the opportunity to realize her hopes and dreams. A suspect is in custody, and the legal process will determine whether he's guilty or innocent. Even if he's guilty, area residents can rest assured that the city is still relatively safe. Bismarck averaged just two homicides annually over the previous five years. And Police Chief Dave Draovitch says the killings haven't been stranger-on-stranger incidents. He says they've involved people who knew one another, or did things together.

Up

Drought in recent years has been tough on wildlife in North Dakota. But there's good news for pheasant hunters. The annual spring pheasant survey in North Dakota indicates a healthy population of the popular game bird. And state wildlife officials say adequate moisture this spring and early summer should foster insect hatches that will help young chicks grow to maturity. The Game and Fish Department will get a better handle on pheasant numbers during its summer survey, which begins late this month. But hopefully the fall hunting season will mirror that of last year, when the harvest was up significantly from 2021.

Down

A recent thunderstorm destroyed a manufactured home and injured a person near Selfridge. The National Weather Service determined a microburst with wind speeds of about 125 mph was to blame for the severe storm damage. A microburst is a column of air within a thunderstorm that sinks to the ground with wind speeds on par with a weak or medium-strength tornado. The storm also caused other damage in Sioux County, the weather service said.