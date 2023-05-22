This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

There have been several bar shootings in North Dakota in recent months, three of them ending with deaths. Two people were injured in a shooting at the Dakota Lounge in Minot on Feb. 4. A Feb. 19 shooting at Rindy’s Bar in Sheyenne killed an Oberon man. A March 30 shooting at Fanatics Bar in Beulah after a fight left a Florida man dead, and a May 14 shooting at The Original Bar & Nightclub in Minot killed a Willow City man. North Dakota is a conservative state where residents cherish their gun rights, but common sense needs to come into play at some point. Guns, bars and booze don’t mix.

Up

There's ample moisture in the soil for new plants to soak up as the growing season begins in the region. The National Weather Service marks the start of it by monitoring for weather conditions that could lead to frost or a freeze. It's been plenty warm lately, and lawns are greening up, flowers are starting to grow and trees are budding. There are those pesky weeds, as well, but good gardeners and lawn caretakers learn to accept the bad with the good. And there's plenty of good when spring is in the air, summer is on the horizon and the landscape is filled with bright new colors.

Down

It looks like another battle might be brewing between the state and federal governments over energy policy. The Democratic Biden administration has proposed new limits on climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from aging coal- and gas-fired power plants. And that's not sitting well with officials in North Dakota, where such facilities are an important part of the energy industry. The federal Environmental Protection Agency aims to improve air quality nationwide and address what it considers a "climate crisis." But Republican U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer think the EPA is ignoring U.S. Supreme Court precedent set last year in a lawsuit over a similar issue. North Dakota was a party to that suit. And State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says he expects that if the proposed new rules become final, North Dakota will be "very actively resisting" them.

Up

Indications that we're moving beyond the coronavirus pandemic are becoming more plentiful. The pandemic national emergency and the public health emergency recently ended, and the World Health Organization says COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. Passenger boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in March surpassed 100,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic three years ago. The state is winding down a program that helped tens of thousands of North Dakotans pay for rent and utilities during the pandemic. State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi is urging residents to consider a "back to the basics" health focus on things such as annual checkups and preventative health screenings. COVID-19 is likely here to stay, much like the flu, but it’s good to see everyday life becoming more normal.