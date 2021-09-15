Tribune editorial: Settlement on DAPL policing costs needed

The Corps said it couldn’t evict protesters because of free speech rights.

The Tribune editorial board has never thought that argument was valid. The Tribune believes the Corps never realized the protests would become so massive until it was too late, and the agency didn’t want the responsibility of dealing with it.

Compromise in the dispute seems to be in order. Stenehjem told The Associated Press it would be apparent on Thursday if the federal government is serious about settling. That sounds like pre-negotiation tactics. Stenehjem noted that federal judges involved in the case have encouraged a settlement.

While the Tribune believes the Corps, therefore the federal government, bears a large share of the responsibility for the situation, it’s not entirely responsible. The state eventually created a large camp of its own with an impressive arsenal, feeding operation and sleeping areas. Some believe the state overreacted.

In fairness, the state and its law enforcement had never encountered such a situation involving massive protests. The pipeline became a rallying point for Native Americans frustrated by years of broken treaties, promises and discrimination.

While North Dakota can’t be blamed for all past misdeeds, the pipeline became symbolic of them.