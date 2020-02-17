Tribune editorial: Settlement is win for all voters

Up

After an all-day mediation session last week, the state of North Dakota and American Indian tribes agreed to settle two lawsuits related to the state’s voter identification requirements. A court-ordered consent decree has not yet been filed, but a joint statement from the state and tribes indicated it will “ensure all Native Americans who are qualified electors can vote.” The settlement also will relieve burdens on tribes related to determining street addresses and issuing tribal IDs. It’s important that this matter get resolved soon. Voters and election workers will need time to educate themselves about any changes to voting requirements well ahead of the June primary and November general election.

Up/Down

The Board of University and School Lands made the right decision this week when it issued letters to oil companies to collect millions of dollars in unpaid gas royalties. The action follows a North Dakota Supreme Court ruling that sided with the state. The letter includes instructions for paying the royalties with incentives of lower interest and lower penalties if companies pay sooner rather than later. But it’s disappointing that the board, led by Gov. Doug Burgum, did not take a public vote on the matter. Instead, members gave guidance to the land commissioner in a closed-door executive session. The board met behind closed doors five times over the past three months to discuss the issue. The decision is one of high interest to mineral owners, oil and gas companies, and all North Dakotans. The board should have been transparent and taken final action in public. The Land Board should also consider collecting royalties on gas that was flared in violation of state regulations.