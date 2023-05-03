The 68th Legislative Assembly had some impressive achievements, but in many ways they were overshadowed by the time spent on culture war bills.

When the session ended early Sunday, legislators had approved a record $19.6 billion two-year budget. Lawmakers felt secure adopting the budget with general fund revenues running 25% ahead of 2021 projections. The budget also includes federal money.

Still, it’s a lot of money and legislators need to be confident in the revenue projections for the next two years. We’ve seen in the past what can happen when the oil industry hits a roadblock or a drought covers the state.

Legislative leaders touted the combined property tax-income tax cut, animal agriculture bill, child care bill, and K-12 and higher education funding as major achievements. At the end of the session legislators approved $6 million to cover school meal costs for students from low-income families. Lawmakers had been heavily criticized earlier for rejecting the funding. At the last moment the money was added to the school funding bill, which easily passed.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, touted the benefits of the record budget by saying, “We spent them (dollars) on you. We invested in our state.”

That’s true. North Dakota is flush with money at present and the legislators spread the wealth around. Workforce recruitment, mental health care and water projects got money. The Legislature established computer science and cybersecurity curriculum requirements for K-12 students.

The Legislature gave approval to a defined contribution plan for public employees and closing the state’s defined-benefit plan. It was controversial, with opponents saying the new plan will make it difficult to recruit state employees. Supporters said a defined-contribution plan will appeal to younger, future employees who want "portability" in their retirement plan.

The Tribune editorial board believes the good work was tarnished by the inordinate amount of time spend on culture war issues. There were numerous bills relating to gender identity issues and two bills involving book banning.

What troubles the Tribune is that these bills tackle issues that aren’t a problem. The medical community has rules and procedures for gender identity care. The bills as a whole are an effort to marginalize the transgender community.

The two major bills targeting books and libraries prompted unfair attacks on librarians. There were accusations that some librarians were trying to groom children, which is hogwash. Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed the most egregious measure, Senate Bill 2360, and the House sustained the veto.

These bills are part of an authoritarian trend by some Republicans who want to dictate how we live our private lives. They want to meddle with families and businesses. They attempt to protect children by restricting them.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, called them “silly issues.” Unfortunately, they pose a threat to individual freedom. That’s not what the Republican Party stood for in the past.

The Legislature handled nearly 1,000 bills, which is too many. Legislators need to be more judicious when introducing bills. Fewer bills would allow legislators to give more attention to the measures and not feel rushed.

Burgum as of Tuesday had vetoed seven bills, with five of his vetoes being sustained. Some legislators were critical of his vetoes, but it’s part of the checks and balances of our government. It’s not a large number of vetoes compared to other legislative sessions. The Tribune believes they were justified.

A lot was accomplished during the session, but it will be interesting to see how the 2023 Legislature is remembered in the future.