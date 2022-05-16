Tribune editorial: Sesquicentennial celebration had something for everyone

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

City officials have done a wonderful job of helping residents recognize Bismarck's 150th anniversary. The weekend kickoff to a summerlong celebration of the sesquicentennial had something for everyone -- historical displays, films, musical entertainment, a barbecue and a high-tech scavenger hunt. Officials also handed out 150th mementos during the annual Band Night parade. And members of the Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission are spearheading the creation of a printed timeline of Bismarck history. It's not often that an entire community has something in common. Marking 1 ½ centuries is definitely a momentous occasion.

Down

The April blizzards that blasted western North Dakota in the midst of calving season might have had a staggering impact on the state's cattle ranching community. Getting a numerical figure on livestock losses might not be achievable, but a North Dakota State University report is providing some sobering estimates. Ranchers in most western counties reported major or extreme impacts. The counties of Ward, Mountrail, Golden Valley, Billings and Stark had estimated losses of more than 10% of their 2021 cattle inventory. Most other western counties had estimated losses of up to 5% of their cattle inventory. Losses could mount, as calves could still become ill in coming weeks. And NDSU Extension Family Science Specialist Sean Brotherson says the impact isn't all on animals -- stress can be a big problem for ranchers in such situations.

Up

Nurses make a difference in the lives of just about everyone. And they often don't get enough credit for all that they do. A recent luncheon presented by CHI St. Alexius Health, Sanford Health and the North Dakota Long Term Care Association recognized 13 nurses who have excelled at providing care for patients and their families. Sanford Health Bismarck Vice President of Nursing Wendy Kopp said the future looks bright thanks to local nurses, and their care and compassion. She says that can't be emphasized enough, and she's right.

Down

The Medora Musical won't be the same this summer for a lot of fans. Co-host "Cowboy" Chet Wollan is dealing with medical vocal issues and won't perform in the long-running Western show this season. He's been a part of the Badlands musical for 15 years, the last six as co-host. And his wife, Candice, also is stepping away this summer. She's been a Burning Hills singer for 11 years. Their replacements will have some big shoes to fill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0