Tribune editorial: Sentence for Isaak is fitting punishment

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The man who brutally killed four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, and that’s a fitting punishment. South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Chad Isaak to the maximum for murder -- life without a chance for parole. Reich cited the horrific nature of the crime, the impact on the victims’ families and friends, and Isaak’s lack of remorse or accountability. We’ll likely never know why Isaak did what he did, but at least we’ll know he will never reenter society.

Down

North Dakota has surpassed 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths during the nearly two-year pandemic. That’s a grim milestone, and even more so because so many of those deaths might have been avoided. North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One-fourth of North Dakota adults still haven’t gotten a shot, despite the wealth of science indicating the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. State health officials continue to urge unvaccinated residents to get a shot, and they also recommend booster shots for those eligible.

Up

Few people enjoy having to clear snow from their driveway so they can get to work, or having to delay travel plans or events because of stormy weather and bad roads. But the heavy snowfall dropped by the Christmas weekend storm is a blessing, given the devastating drought that lingered through 2021. Bismarck has gotten 17.9 inches of snow since Dec. 1, compared with the total of 16.7 inches for all of last winter, according to National Weather Service data. Every addition to this winter’s total will only help farmers and ranchers when this year’s growing season arrives.

Down

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a real danger, especially in the winter when furnaces and heaters are running often. The colorless, odorless gas recently led to the death of seven members of a family in Moorhead, Minnesota. And two apartment building residents in Fargo were hospitalized because of it. Bismarck resident Jack Lindvig said he recently had a close call with a buildup of the gas in his shop. He’s thankful for the carbon monoxide detector that alerted him, and for the assistance of Bismarck firefighters. North Dakota Fire Marshal Doug Nelson says people should test detectors monthly and replace the batteries twice a year. He says they also should follow manufacturer recommendations for service maintenance of fuel-burning appliances.

