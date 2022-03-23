Tribune editorial: Security must be priority at ND airports

An incident last week at the Bismarck Airport reveals a need for a security update at the facility.

Christopher Fonseca has been charged with felony simple assault on a peace officer and reckless endangerment along with misdemeanors for criminal mischief and carrying a concealed weapon. He’s accused of attacking Officer Chad Spotts.

Before entering the main airport building, Fonseca allegedly went to the airport’s information technology operation building and turned off electrical breakers. The building controls the airport’s internet; security; radios; and runway, taxiway and wind sock lights. A backup generator kicked in and returned power to all systems, preventing any flights from being disrupted.

Fonseca was in an area accessible to the public so first responders can enter it in an emergency.

On a positive note, it’s good to know the backup system works as intended. There was the potential of something much worse happening. That’s not downplaying the injuries to Spotts.

The airport has reported the incident to the Transportation Security Administration, which will investigate or turn the matter over to the FBI. Bismarck police also are investigating.

The Bismarck Airport needs to review its security measures. Since 9/11 airports across the nation have taken steps to inspect travelers and baggage. Anyone who flies knows it takes time to check in and board a flight. There are restrictions on what passengers can carry on planes.

Leaving an area accessible to the public so first responders have access may have made sense in the past, but it seems risky in the present. While Bismarck may not seem a likely target of terrorists, that’s not the only danger.

Fonseca appears to have mental health issues and may have been off his medications. We know from tragedies across the nation the role that mental health problems can play. It doesn’t take an organized attack to create havoc.

This would be a good time for all airports in the state to conduct security reviews. The Tribune editorial board doesn’t expect major problems to be found, but it would provide peace of mind to the traveling public. Improvements are always possible.

The last two years during the pandemic have seen numerous disturbances on flights. While security steps can’t prevent all of these situations, they can deter some.

As air travel returns to normal and more people take to the skies, it’s important that the public feels safe. The incident at the Bismarck Airport serves as a reminder that smaller airports can have problems just like major hubs.

A security review is just common sense.

