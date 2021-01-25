Tribune editorial: Seat belt law passes first hurdle

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The North Dakota Senate took a step toward making North Dakota roadways safer by passing a bill that would allow “primary enforcement” of the state’s seat belt law. Officers currently need another reason to pull a vehicle over to give a ticket for not wearing a seat belt. Thirty-four states already have a primary seat belt law. The fine proposed in Senate Bill 2121 is $50. The Senate approved the bill in a split vote, but the measure is expected to have a more difficult time passing the House.

Down

It’s disappointing that members of the North Dakota Senate rejected a bill last week that aimed to hold oil company executives accountable for disregarding our state’s environmental laws. The Senate voted down a bill promoted by Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms following recent environmental problems in the oil patch. Helms cited two serious examples of contaminated sites that cost the state $1 million to clean up. One company refused to clean up farmland following a spill and the other abandoned a site. The companies' assets were in the bank accounts of corporate officers, removed out of state, leaving no resources to reimburse the state. The state needs tools to hold bad actors accountable.