Tribune editorial: Schools need transparency in pandemic

There’s growing concern as schools reopen across the nation that transparency will be ignored. The fear is schools will hide behind HIPAA and FERPA to withhold information related to the coronavirus.
HIPPA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and FERPA is the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services specifically says HIPAA doesn’t apply to elementary and secondary schools. Also, FERPA doesn’t bar information from being released.
Schools have a tendency toward not releasing information, citing privacy protections under HIPAA. The laws aren’t a barrier to disclosure, though it doesn’t mean the names of students and staff must be disclosed. Getting timely information will be vital as families and employees make decisions.
The public needs to know how many cases of COVID-19 are occurring in each school in the district. How many cases are students, the age groups impacted, and the number of teachers and other staff combating the coronavirus needs to be known.
This information will help parents decide whether to keep their children in school or change to distance learning. It will help teachers decide whether the risks are too high. It also indicates whether the protocols established by a district are working. If a particular school has a large number of students and staff getting ill, it could be the result of the school being lax about procedures.
As North Dakota schools begin reopening this month, it’s important that they are prepared to share information quickly. Administrators and school boards face tough choices as they prepare to resume classes. They are getting guidance and advice from state officials and health personnel.
Each school differs from how the building is constructed to the number of classes and students. Some buildings are more conducive to social distancing, while others have limitations.
The reopening plans developed in the Bismarck and Mandan school districts have been shared with the public. Everyone needs to pay attention because schools might have to shift from one level of operation to another based on risk factors, as Mandan has already done with Mandan Middle School. If there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases, schools must react.
That’s why schools can’t be afraid to release information. Parents want and need to know what the conditions are like in the schools. Teachers and staff deserve the facts as they go to work.
It’s going to be a difficult and challenging school year with all the changes in place. It will be easier for everyone if transparency is practiced. Sharing information in a timely manner will help protect the health of those involved, which is a key to a good school year.
