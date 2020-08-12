Tribune editorial: Schools need transparency in pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s growing concern as schools reopen across the nation that transparency will be ignored. The fear is schools will hide behind HIPAA and FERPA to withhold information related to the coronavirus.

HIPPA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and FERPA is the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services specifically says HIPAA doesn’t apply to elementary and secondary schools. Also, FERPA doesn’t bar information from being released.

Schools have a tendency toward not releasing information, citing privacy protections under HIPAA. The laws aren’t a barrier to disclosure, though it doesn’t mean the names of students and staff must be disclosed. Getting timely information will be vital as families and employees make decisions.

The public needs to know how many cases of COVID-19 are occurring in each school in the district. How many cases are students, the age groups impacted, and the number of teachers and other staff combating the coronavirus needs to be known.