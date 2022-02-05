Tribune editorial: Schools face challenges on many fronts

The pandemic has been a blow to education across the nation, leaving students struggling, parents angry and teachers frustrated. North Dakota has been no exception, with recent high school graduation rates dropping.

It’s hard to fault school districts for trying to curb the coronavirus by going to distance learning or mandating masks and social distancing. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a unified national approach, let alone a consistent policy in individual states.

Nor did most people envision the toll distance learning would have on students. It wasn’t just trying to learn by using an electronic device, it also was the loss of social contact with teachers and other students.

The latest indicator on the impact of the pandemic is a preliminary report on 2021 graduation rates. Data from 26 states show at least 20 states saw graduation rates decline, reversing nearly 20 years of progress, according to The Associated Press.

North Dakota, Oregon and Illinois had some of the biggest declines, each with graduation rates dropping two points. It’s not a huge drop, but it’s disappointing after North Dakota officials have worked hard to keep students in school and improve graduation rates.

The rates dropped despite some states loosening standards to help struggling students.

There are a number of factors involved in the national rate drops, including students becoming frustrated and dropping out; some families lacking electronic devices or living in areas without service; the loss of social contact, and no athletic events or proms leaving students depressed; and the lack of personal contact with teachers.

Whether schools rebound remains to be seen. So far the declines in graduation rates have been modest. In North Dakota, many if not most schools have returned to normal operations. How long-lasting the pandemic’s impact on students will be is unknown.

There are indications the pandemic will have a long-term negative impact on teachers.

A recent survey by North Dakota United, the state’s biggest teachers union, found teachers feel unappreciated and overworked. They see themselves under attack by politicians.

Only 41% of the 1,100 respondents expect to remain in the profession until retirement. That’s compared to 90% who thought they would when originally hired. North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta told Forum News Service he expects teacher retention to be a major concern this year.

Archuleta also said 53% of those who responded reported getting some pressure from parents and politicians to teach in a way that’s “less controversial.” He said the stress from the pressure has been weighing on teachers.

If we drive away teachers, especially good teachers, it will be more difficult for students to rebound from the pandemic. Parents are understandably frustrated by the last two years, but they shouldn’t take it out on teachers.

And politicians need to back off from trying to micromanage the educational system. The focus needs to be on keeping students in school, helping them to do well and graduate. Concentrating on divisive social issues won’t help make our schools whole again.

