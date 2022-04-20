Tribune editorial: School races highlight the June election

The ballots have been determined for the June primary with a number of competitive races in Burleigh-Bismarck, but fewer in Morton-Mandan. There’s plenty of interest in the Bismarck and Mandan school board races.

It’s unfortunate that more races aren’t contested. There are no challengers for the Bismarck Park Board, Burleigh County state’s attorney, Burleigh County recorder and Burleigh County sheriff. The only contested races in Morton-Mandan are for the school board, with seven candidates competing for three seats.

In Bismarck, 10 candidates are vying for three school board seats. There’s also competition for mayor, city commission, the Burleigh County Commission and Burleigh County auditor.

The Tribune editorial board isn’t sure whether the public feels the unchallenged candidates, mostly incumbents, are doing a good job, are unbeatable or if newcomers aren’t motivated to run. It’s not an ideal situation.

Government is healthier when there’s competition and debate. Officeholders shouldn’t be given the impression they are entitled to the jobs. They do deserve credit for being involved and wanting to serve the public.

It’s surprising no one else entered the Bismarck Park Board contest. The board deals with a number of programs and projects of high interest to the community. If someone is critical of the board, they need to be willing to step forward.

Like much of the country, there’s high interest in the school board races. Nationwide the school races have been driven by pandemic rules, critical race theory, transgender issues and curriculum.

It’s important that Bismarck and Mandan voters pay close attention to where the candidates stand on the issues. Voters should push candidates to be clear on their positions and not accept vague answers.

Both districts are involved in building new schools to deal with growing enrollments, which should prompt a lot of interest in the races. It’s good there are so many school board candidates, but it means voters need to do their homework so they know which candidates fit their specifications.

There will be forums or debates for many of the offices, and the public should try to attend or watch if they are televised or live-streamed. Many of the candidates will be going door to door. Take time to talk to them.

Turnout for June elections is often low. However, there should be a lot of interest in Burleigh-Bismarck. In Mandan, voters need to pay attention to the school board -- that alone is worth going to the polls.

Running for office requires a lot of effort, and costs the candidates some money. They should be rewarded for their work by people voting. It takes some time from our day to vote, but it’s worth it.

The election is June 14. It serves as the primary for county races, but city contests are determined that day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0