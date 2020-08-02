Tribune editorial: School plan OK’d, but it won’t be easy

Middle school and high school students may have staggered classroom and dismissal times. If students or staff are sick, they must stay home. Visitors to schools will be limited.

There’s a lot of responsibility placed on students and staff even under the low-risk plan, such as remembering to use a mask and sanitizer and maintaining the proper distance from others. This doesn’t come naturally, especially for younger children. It’s an added burden for teachers to monitor the students.

The medium-risk phase, yellow, will strive for a building capacity of 50% with two days of face-to-face classes and three days of online study. The high-risk phase, red, results mostly in online learning.

The district promises to be more stringent about online learning this fall. Attendance will be taken.

It makes sense to have the three phases for reopening. The district can’t be afraid, if necessary, to use the high-risk phase of online learning. Hopefully, schools can reopen under the low-risk phase. If the situation in Burleigh doesn’t improve this month, then the schools should at least use the medium risk phase. Hornbacher told the board that the plan would be likely modified during the school year to adapt to needs. That’s logical.