Tribune editorial: School plan OK’d, but it won’t be easy

Going back to school this month won’t be easy. The Bismarck School Board last week approved its reopening plan, and it’s going to require the attention of everyone involved.
In an editorial last month, the Tribune editorial board said going back to school will require cooperation and sacrifice from school staff, parents and students. School districts across the state, including Bismarck’s, must plan for different scenarios. For that reason Bismarck has developed three color-coded risk phases for reopening schools.
It hasn’t been announced what phase Bismarck schools will be in when they reopen. However, Burleigh and Morton counties are a hot spot at the moment for the coronavirus, with a task force recently named to combat COVID-19.
So it might be difficult, but not impossible, to reopen Bismarck schools at the lowest-risk phase. The district will make its decision after consulting with health and state officials. The decision rests with the Bismarck School Board, which unanimously approved Superintendent Jason Hornbacher’s reopening plan.
Even under the lowest-risk phase, blue/green, students and staff must wear masks when 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible. Sanitizers will be available in classrooms and expected to be used. Students must bring their own supplies, and if shared they must be disinfected. Classes will be face to face unless a family opts for distance learning.
Middle school and high school students may have staggered classroom and dismissal times. If students or staff are sick, they must stay home. Visitors to schools will be limited.
There’s a lot of responsibility placed on students and staff even under the low-risk plan, such as remembering to use a mask and sanitizer and maintaining the proper distance from others. This doesn’t come naturally, especially for younger children. It’s an added burden for teachers to monitor the students.
The medium-risk phase, yellow, will strive for a building capacity of 50% with two days of face-to-face classes and three days of online study. The high-risk phase, red, results mostly in online learning.
The district promises to be more stringent about online learning this fall. Attendance will be taken.
It makes sense to have the three phases for reopening. The district can’t be afraid, if necessary, to use the high-risk phase of online learning. Hopefully, schools can reopen under the low-risk phase. If the situation in Burleigh doesn’t improve this month, then the schools should at least use the medium risk phase. Hornbacher told the board that the plan would be likely modified during the school year to adapt to needs. That’s logical.
Reopening schools will be a challenge. Having a large number of people of varying ages in the school buildings will increase the odds of COVID-19. Plus, there’s the chance the students and staff could take the virus home to family members. Burleigh-Morton being a hot spot for coronavirus should add some extra caution to reopening schools.
Bismarck public schools won’t open until Aug. 31 instead of Aug. 26 to provide time for staff to train. This month students and parents must learn what’s expected of them. Yes, some will object to using masks or other changes at the schools. The steps are being taken for the health and safety of all involved.
With cooperation and some sacrifice, we will get our schools operating again.
