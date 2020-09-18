Tribune editorial: School districts smart to rely on virus data

Now that district officials have more information about active COVID-19 cases, they plan to resume face-to-face instruction on Sept. 29 for elementary students. The decision was based on low numbers of coronavirus cases among that age group.

The plan makes sense. What doesn’t make a lot of sense are the parents who are opposed to mask mandates but want a return to face-to-face instruction. The masks protect not only the students, but staff and teachers who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than students.

It’s not only the positive cases the districts have to worry about, but the number of people who have had close contact with those who test positive. When the close contacts have to quarantine in case they could pass the virus to others, that can have a major impact on schools. This week, the Century High School boys soccer season came to halt after a significant number of varsity players were exposed to COVID-19. The exposure happened even though coaches were adamant about players wearing masks and following safety protocols, and the students were good at following them.

As long as Burleigh and Morton counties remain in a higher-risk part of the state with rising COVID-19 cases, school districts are going to have to continue taking safety precautions. The only way to return to a more normal school year is to get active virus cases down.

It's good to see parents providing input to school officials and advocating for their children, but school districts should continue relying on hard data to guide their decisions.

