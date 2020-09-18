Tribune editorial: School districts smart to rely on virus data

Bismarck parents raised strong concerns this week about mask mandates and challenges with distancing learning. It’s understandable that parents would be frustrated. Students and families are being asked to cope with a lot amid the coronavirus pandemic, including finishing out last school year with distance learning and returning this fall to a hybrid schedule.
Some parents said their children’s education has suffered with hybrid scheduling, in which students rotate between in-person and distance learning.
Others told Bismarck Public School Board members about their children's declining mental health and students missing out on seeing friends or participating in other social activities such as homecoming.
School districts have a difficult task to balance keeping students and staff safe while also promoting student learning. It appears that local school districts are doing their best to strike that balance. For example, music classes are using social distancing and masks -- including masks on instruments -- to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Bismarck Superintendent Jason Hornbacher acknowledged this week that some students have struggled with distance learning but he stood by the decision.
“Has it been perfect? No. Is there room for improvement? Yes," Hornbacher told Tribune reporter Bilal Suleiman. "But the whole purpose for that was to make sure that we opened up in a platform that was safe until we could find enough additional information.”
Now that district officials have more information about active COVID-19 cases, they plan to resume face-to-face instruction on Sept. 29 for elementary students. The decision was based on low numbers of coronavirus cases among that age group.
The plan makes sense. What doesn’t make a lot of sense are the parents who are opposed to mask mandates but want a return to face-to-face instruction. The masks protect not only the students, but staff and teachers who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than students.
It’s not only the positive cases the districts have to worry about, but the number of people who have had close contact with those who test positive. When the close contacts have to quarantine in case they could pass the virus to others, that can have a major impact on schools. This week, the Century High School boys soccer season came to halt after a significant number of varsity players were exposed to COVID-19. The exposure happened even though coaches were adamant about players wearing masks and following safety protocols, and the students were good at following them.
As long as Burleigh and Morton counties remain in a higher-risk part of the state with rising COVID-19 cases, school districts are going to have to continue taking safety precautions. The only way to return to a more normal school year is to get active virus cases down.
It's good to see parents providing input to school officials and advocating for their children, but school districts should continue relying on hard data to guide their decisions.
