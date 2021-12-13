Tribune editorial: Santa Run participants set record

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The eighth annual Santa Run set a record on Saturday with more than 620 runners in-person at the North Dakota Capitol, the group said on its Facebook page. The event is a fundraiser for Runners Against Destructive Decisions, a group that aims to support people recovering from substance addiction. The group, formed by South Central District Judge David Reich, seeks to raise awareness about addiction and help people in recovery benefit from healthy lifestyle choices like the running program. The event pushed virtual participation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Down

Authorities say three men stole packages of merchandise worth about $2,300 from Bismarck apartment buildings and homes. The thefts serve as a reminder to be cautious this holiday season, when porch pirates tend to be more active. Authorities advise people to sign up for text alerts to know when a package will arrive. Other suggestions include asking carriers to leave packages with a trusted neighbor or in areas that are less visible than the front porch. In the Bismarck case, police tracked the men after a resident’s doorbell camera captured video of a man taking boxes from her porch.

Up

A new nonprofit cooperative aims to bring more journalism to North Dakota newspaper readers. The North Dakota News Cooperative is advertising for a managing editor and hopes to begin producing original content early next year to be published in newspapers around the state, including The Bismarck Tribune. The cooperative also seeks to educate the public about news literacy. The co-op’s board of directors will be responsible for raising money for the nonprofit, which will not rely on advertising for revenue. Startup funds came from the North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation, trusts and other foundations. Donations are accepted through the association.

Down

A record year of spending on electronic pull tabs in North Dakota is raising worries about gambling addiction and reduced spending at tribal casinos, The Associated Press reported. North Dakotans spent more than $1.3 billion on “e-tab” machines in fiscal year 2021, nearly double the amount spent the previous year. About $563 million has been spent on e-tabs in North Dakota in the first four months of this fiscal year, putting the state on track for another record. While the spending is good news for charities and North Dakota’s treasury, which saw more than $25.5 million in gambling taxes last year, casinos on the state’s American Indian reservations are feeling the impact. Tribal leaders, who sought unsuccessfully to limit the number of e-tab machines, say casino programs fund social programs and provide jobs on the reservations.

