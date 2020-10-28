Tribune editorial: Sanford plans to improve our health care

“I would argue that our therapies are some specialized therapies that you don’t get in other places,” Dr. Michael LeBeau, Sanford president, told the Tribune editorial board last week.

“Kids come from all over for these services,” he added.

Those services will include a second spider cage, which is a therapeutic device that helps kids with mobility and balance.

LeBeau said Sanford plans to hire about 10 surgeons and eight pediatricians in the next five years. It already has hired two pediatricians. He also said Sanford feels fortunate to be able to expand during the pandemic.

The pandemic has demonstrated the strain that can be placed on hospitals. Many rural hospitals have reached capacity, forcing them to send patients to facilities in larger cities. Both Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health have had few intensive care and inpatient beds available in recent days.

Outpatient surgeries have been delayed during the pandemic because of the number of beds available and other reasons. If the same-day surgery center had been available, it’s possible some surgeries could have been conducted. The same-day surgery center will no doubt ease the burden on Sanford Medical Center.

Sanford’s expansion plans bode well for Bismarck-Mandan for health and economic reasons. Most valuable is the increased health care the projects will provide to the region. The pandemic provides constant proof of the need for top-notch health care.

