Tribune editorial: Sanford must aid Mott after closing home

Sanford Health made a major concession this week when it offered to gift Mott’s nursing home building to the town. Unfortunately, that probably won’t give Mott enough time to find a replacement operator before the home closes July 22.

The Mott community was rightfully stunned last week when it was announced the Good Samaritan Society home would be closed. Residents were further upset when they learned that a condition of the sale was that the building couldn’t continue to be used as a nursing home.

The home has 55 employees and 31 residents. That’s a good number of employees for a town of about 700. Finding replacement jobs, unless a new business can be found, won’t be easy.

After a meeting this week of interested parties, Sanford announced it would gift the building to Mott and lift the restriction on its use. Good Samaritan Society became part of Sanford in 2019.

While Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker appreciates Sanford’s new approach to the closing, he acknowledges it’s unlikely the town can find another nursing home operator before July 22. He said the community would like to find another health care-related use for the building.

Losing a key business deals a blow to any community, especially smaller ones in rural areas. Finding a replacement is a big challenge and takes time. The loss of 55 jobs won't easily be made up.

Nursing homes have been struggling in recent years, and the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation. Aimee Middleton, vice president of operations for Good Samaritan, said the pandemic increased stress on senior care.

It’s been difficult to hire and retain staff, there’s been a decline in residents and operating costs have increased. During the pandemic there were restrictions on visitation, which added to everyone’s stress. Older people were especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, and providing for their safety no doubt required more staff time.

Finding and moving to new homes will be difficult for the 31 residents and their families. For many it means more travel time for visits. For residents, adapting to new surroundings can be challenging.

Sanford Health prides itself on providing health services and care to rural communities in the state. It has added clinics, and many of its doctors and other staff regularly travel to rural areas.

Hopefully, Sanford and Good Samaritan can help the 31 residents relocate. Additionally, even if it means competition, they should help Mott find a replacement business for the building.

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t fault Sanford for making a tough business decision. Now it needs to live up to its caring reputation.

