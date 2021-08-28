Tribune editorial: Sage grouse range should be preserved

Game and Fish calls the birds “a charismatic native species in North Dakota.” They are famous for a courtship ritual in which they strut around, puff out their chest and fan their tails to attract females to mating grounds known as leks. For those lucky enough to observe the ritual it’s fascinating.

The Tribune editorial board has supported past efforts to maintain the habitat and hopefully increase the population. Landowners who have worked with the department and others to preserve the habitat should be commended.

It might seem like a lot of money and work has been invested in the birds. It’s about more than saving a few birds that do a silly dance during mating season. It’s about retaining part of the heritage of the West. The sage grouse is one of many species that create the character of the region.

We should take the necessary steps to keep from chipping away at what makes the West so special.

Apex argues the state shouldn’t take away the rights of private landowners to develop and maintain the land as they want. The Tribune has been supportive of landowners’ rights in the past. We also know that most landowners are very conservation-minded and go out of their way to maintain wildlife.

In this case we believe the state should do what’s possible to maintain the habitat for the sage grouse. Sometimes a silly dance is worth preserving.

