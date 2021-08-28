Tribune editorial: Sage grouse range should be preserved

Efforts have been underway for a number of years in 11 western states including North Dakota to conserve the sage grouse habitat. The Sage Grouse Initiative involves more than 1,100 ranches conserving more than 6,000 square miles of the birds’ habitat.
Sage grouse can be found in the southwestern corner of North Dakota. There’s no longer many left; it’s estimated that fewer than 30 male sage grouse remain in the state. One reason for the efforts to maintain the habitat is to keep the bird from being listed as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. If the bird is added to the list it would result in limits on energy development and other activities within the sage grouse range.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department believes a proposed wind farm, the Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman wind farm, poses a threat to the habitat. It wants the company to relocate eight of the 74 turbines planned for the project.
Game and Fish recommends regulators stop permitting energy projects within certain conservation areas and within a 4-mile radius of where the birds mate. The eight turbines in question fall within the radius. The department has asked the Public Service Commission not to permit the eight turbines at the proposed locations. The PSC took testimony this week.
It’s a ticklish situation because the sage grouse recommendations are voluntary. If the turbines are relocated it means some landowners could lose income they would receive for being part of the project. Plus, Game and Fish acknowledges that relocating the turbines doesn’t guarantee the decline in the bird population can be reversed.
Game and Fish calls the birds “a charismatic native species in North Dakota.” They are famous for a courtship ritual in which they strut around, puff out their chest and fan their tails to attract females to mating grounds known as leks. For those lucky enough to observe the ritual it’s fascinating.
The Tribune editorial board has supported past efforts to maintain the habitat and hopefully increase the population. Landowners who have worked with the department and others to preserve the habitat should be commended.
It might seem like a lot of money and work has been invested in the birds. It’s about more than saving a few birds that do a silly dance during mating season. It’s about retaining part of the heritage of the West. The sage grouse is one of many species that create the character of the region.
We should take the necessary steps to keep from chipping away at what makes the West so special.
Apex argues the state shouldn’t take away the rights of private landowners to develop and maintain the land as they want. The Tribune has been supportive of landowners’ rights in the past. We also know that most landowners are very conservation-minded and go out of their way to maintain wildlife.
In this case we believe the state should do what’s possible to maintain the habitat for the sage grouse. Sometimes a silly dance is worth preserving.