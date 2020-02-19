Tribune editorial: Safety comes first in bid to get on registry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If Highland Acres gets on the registry it won’t prevent the city from installing sidewalks. Bruce Whitney, who has led the effort to get on the registry, has argued delaying the sidewalks will improve the chances of getting on the registry.

The group faces other challenges.

The effort to get on the registry has been slowed by the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office's requirement to survey all the homes in the neighborhood to qualify for a nomination to the National Register. The group also failed to get a grant from the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Historic Preservation Commission is helping the group apply for another grant.

The group seeking the historic designation is small, and it has been difficult to keep volunteers for three years. It would appear it will take the group considerable time to prepare an application for the registry.

City officials have been more than helpful, and the Tribune believes there shouldn’t be another extension beyond October 2021. Commissioner Shawn Oban, who voted against the extension, said when he was principal of Highland Acres Elementary School, parents complained about safety issues of children walking to school on the streets.