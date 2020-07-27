Tribune editorial: Safely disposing of waste requires working together

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A recent report commissioned by the Western Dakota Energy Association recommends that counties, state officials and others work together to develop a uniform permitting process for radioactive waste disposal facilities. The report recommending a collaborative approach is a good step. Counties have different zoning rules as it relates to siting landfills and other waste facilities. Counties also have expressed a desire to have more weight given to their concerns related to oilfield waste disposal. The report should help counties and the state move forward with sensible regulations. All radioactive oil field waste generated in the state is trucked to disposal facilities in other states. If North Dakota doesn’t find a solution to dispose of it safely here, there’s a risk that illegal dumping could occur.
Down
North Dakota hit several records last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The number of active cases surpassed 1,000 on Sunday, according to figures from the North Dakota Department of Health. Hospitalizations hit a record of 57 on Thursday. The number of new daily diagnoses hit a high of 160 on Wednesday. However, Gov. Doug Burgum said a problem at the state lab on Tuesday contributed to that figure being artificially high. Burleigh County, which previously had no coronavirus deaths, reported three deaths last week. The county is now the state’s hot spot with the highest number of active cases.
Up
The Mandan City Commission is right to consider tightening up the city’s fireworks regulations. City Administrator Jim Neubauer recommended that fireworks be limited to July 3-4, rather than the current July 2-4. The proposal also would cut off July 4 fireworks at midnight rather than at 2 the next morning, in consideration of people who have to work the next day. Neubauer told the Tribune the commission gets complaints about residents who light fireworks outside of the approved hours. It’s good to see the commission responding to public complaints and exploring an alternative. Reducing fireworks to two days rather than three is a compromise that could reduce the nuisance for some while still allowing people to celebrate. The public can weigh in on the matter on Aug. 4.
Down
AARP North Dakota warned people last week that con artists are using the coronavirus pandemic to scam grandparents. It’s a new twist on an old scam. The caller pretends to be a grandchild who is sick and in need of money. The calls often come late at night when potential victims might be less clear-headed. AARP recommends people who get such calls ask a question only their grandchild would know, such as the name of a first pet. People also are advised to check the privacy settings on social media accounts to protect themselves against scammers.
