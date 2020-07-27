Tribune editorial: Safely disposing of waste requires working together

Up

The Mandan City Commission is right to consider tightening up the city’s fireworks regulations. City Administrator Jim Neubauer recommended that fireworks be limited to July 3-4, rather than the current July 2-4. The proposal also would cut off July 4 fireworks at midnight rather than at 2 the next morning, in consideration of people who have to work the next day. Neubauer told the Tribune the commission gets complaints about residents who light fireworks outside of the approved hours. It’s good to see the commission responding to public complaints and exploring an alternative. Reducing fireworks to two days rather than three is a compromise that could reduce the nuisance for some while still allowing people to celebrate. The public can weigh in on the matter on Aug. 4.