Tribune editorial: Sacred items must go back to tribal nations

The University of North Dakota appears to be saying and doing the right things as it prepares to return sacred items to Indigenous communities.

It’s unfortunate that it has taken 32 years since Congress approved the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act in 1990 for UND to locate the items. Human remains were discovered in a campus building on March 3 during a search for a missing sacred pipe.

A UND committee has been working on the repatriation of items to tribal nations. The discovery of the remains prompted UND to contact representatives of more than 12 tribal nations. They have been quietly working together to assure the repatriation process is done correctly.

During a virtual conference last week, UND revealed the discovery of the remains and the work the last few months on repatriation. Tribal representatives had wanted to wait before making a public announcement.

More than 200 boxes containing significant items have been identified on campus. Items range from ceremonial pipes, drums, textiles, regalia, pottery, tools and other village life-related items. UND will hire a cultural resources manager with a Native American-owned business to help identify cultural items and return them.

UND President Andrew Armacost apologized and expressed regrets for the situation. Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Nathan Davis also issued apologies and thanked UND for its efforts at repatriation.

Sadly, Indigenous cultural sites were looted for many years in the name of research. The sacred items were taken without the permission of tribal nations. UND wasn’t alone in taking items, but that in no way excuses its behavior. Armacost said some of the ancestral remains were likely used as teaching aids in some classes.

Anyone would be appalled to learn that family belongings and ancestral items were taken without permission and later used publicly in classes. It reflects the lack of respect shown to Indigenous peoples in the past. The items were taken over decades, and Armacost expects it will take several years to return all of them to tribal nations.

Repatriation efforts are ongoing at other universities, museums and historical collections across the nation. Tribal nations want to use the sacred items to educate members on their traditions and history. There’s a new awareness of the importance of returning the items to Indigenous communities. The state Board of Higher Education needs to remind all institutions to review the status of Native American items on the campuses.

The discovery of mass graves at former Indian boarding schools in Canada and the possibility of graves at former schools in the United States has shocked people. It has shed light on the harsh treatment of children in an effort to wean them from their Native culture.

Pope Francis traveled to Canada and apologized for the Catholic church’s role in the boarding schools.

Apologies can be heartfelt, but more importantly we must return sacred items to the proper people. UND must not waiver in its effort to right an injustice.