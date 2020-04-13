Tribune editorial: Rural COVID-19 testing a success

Up

Drive-thru surveillance testing in the rural southwestern towns of Amidon and Gladstone for people who weren't showing any signs of COVID-19 was a success. A total of 735 samples were collected, and so many people turned out that some had to be turned away because testing kits ran out. Gov. Doug Burgum says the project showed that people who don’t have symptoms can have the disease. He says that will help shape the state's modeling -- and it could have bigger impacts nationwide. The governor says the testing also reinforces that it’s important for people to be aware they can get COVID-19 from people who are asymptomatic. He says, "Assume it's everywhere. Act accordingly."