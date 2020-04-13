Tribune editorial: Rural COVID-19 testing a success

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Drive-thru surveillance testing in the rural southwestern towns of Amidon and Gladstone for people who weren't showing any signs of COVID-19 was a success. A total of 735 samples were collected, and so many people turned out that some had to be turned away because testing kits ran out. Gov. Doug Burgum says the project showed that people who don’t have symptoms can have the disease. He says that will help shape the state's modeling -- and it could have bigger impacts nationwide. The governor says the testing also reinforces that it’s important for people to be aware they can get COVID-19 from people who are asymptomatic. He says, "Assume it's everywhere. Act accordingly."
Down
North Dakota officials are expecting an onslaught of idled oil wells while crude prices stay low. And that could impact private mineral owners, as well. The state has a policy in place that allows for applications to halt production at wells, temporarily, without voiding a lease. Gov. Doug Burgum says he expects "more than a few." Vogel Law Firm attorney Joshua Swanson says he’s also heard from mineral owners with concerns about royalties while oil prices are low. He says it will fall to mineral owners "to protect their rights and enforce those rights."
Up
Denver-based Crusoe Energy Systems is running natural gas through generators alongside oil wells in the Bakken to make electricity that's helping power research into coronavirus drugs. The research underway at a consortium of labs around the world requires an extensive amount of computer power. Being part of a potential solution to the pandemic is a bright spot for the oil patch during dark times in the energy industry.
Down
Deer hunter success in North Dakota last fall fell below the state’s threshold for a “good” season for the 11th consecutive year. State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams says that’s due to changes in the hunting landscape, such as the loss of wildlife habitat in recent years caused by energy development and changes in farming practices. Gone are the days when deer were so plentiful that the state issued up to 150,000 licenses. Game and Fish the past four years has been steadily moving toward a new goal of 75,000 annual licenses. That ultimately means less of a boost to the state's economy -- Tourism Division data show that deer hunters each spend hundreds of dollars during the season.
Up
The University of Mary stepped up to help when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined that the Bismarck State College Armory was not big enough for a field hospital, should one be needed during the coronavirus outbreak. The U-Mary Fieldhouse has now been outfitted with 200 cots, along with stacks of face masks, gloves and syringes. Burgum hopes the state won’t ever need to use it. But it’s nice to know that it’s there.
