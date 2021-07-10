Tribune editorial: Rural areas to lose seats in Legislature

Redistricting won’t threaten Republican control of the Legislature. In fact, it won’t make a dent in it. Republican dominance is so pervasive that trying to redraw a district to force out a Democrat would be rubbing it in. Gerrymandering shouldn’t be considered.

Rural voters should be concerned about their shrinking clout at the Capitol. More focus, and money, may be placed on the needs of more populated areas. An example of how rural areas sometimes wind up in a fight occurred two sessions ago.

Gov. Doug Burgum offered a revamp of the state’s prison system. Part of the proposal would have moved the women’s prison out of New England. The governor’s office argued that New England was too isolated, requiring travel for medical care and created a hardship for relatives of inmates who wanted to visit.

New England fought the proposal and rural communities rallied for them. The revamp failed.

These types of fights could become more common. One factor that favors rural districts is that many legislators from urban areas have rural ties. They or their parents may have grown up in small towns. They have an understanding of rural needs.