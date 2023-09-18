This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

North Dakota ambulance services are struggling to recruit and retain volunteers and staff, threatening the health security of rural residents. At the same time, ambulance services are seeing increasing costs, putting their sustainability in question. North Dakota News Cooperative reported on a study showing North Dakota with one of the lowest rates of ambulances per square mile. All counties have at least one area that could be considered an “ambulance desert,” or an area at least 25 minutes away from the closest ambulance, according to the study led by a University of Southern Maine professor. Legislation approved earlier this year aims to address the challenges by requiring areas to form rural ambulance districts and giving them the ability to seek voter approval for a local tax. Most people consider ambulance services to be essential, so it makes sense provide a way for them to be funded.

Up

North Dakota saw a 17% increase in taxable sales and purchases during the second quarter of this year compared to the same three-month period of 2022. Taxable sales and purchases for April, May and June totaled $6.9 million, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. Thirteen of 15 major industry sectors had increases, including a 51% increase reported by the mining and oil extraction sector. Bismarck saw a second quarter increase of 4.7% while Mandan sales and purchases increased 9.4%.

Down

It’s disappointing to see three restaurants on Mandan’s Main Street close in recent weeks. Dakota Farms in Mandan closed for the last time on Sept. 10 after serving as a city staple for 35 years. The business closed because its lease was not renewed. In addition, Hardee’s and Station West Bar and Grill, also on Main Street, have closed. Madison Cermak, Mandan business development and communications director, said it was unfortunate to see the businesses close in the same time frame, but she doesn’t believe the closures are related to the economy in the city. Cermak noted that a total of five Mandan businesses have closed but 19 have opened in the city this year.

Up

Basin Electric Power Cooperative broke ground last week on the largest single-site electric generation project built in North Dakota in 40 years. The Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV near Williston will generate about 580 megawatts of natural gas-based electricity. The project will help meet the rise in energy demands of increased oil and gas development and population growth in the Bakken region. The $800 million facility is expected to be in service by 2026.