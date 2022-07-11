Tribune editorial: Rodeo arena will be fitting home for event

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Mandan Rodeo Days is on track to have a permanent home next year with a $2.8 million arena under construction. The new home is much-needed for the event that is the largest rodeo in North Dakota and one of the oldest in the country. Mandan Rodeo Days attracts more than 6,000 people and has become one of the most popular rodeos in the country over the Fourth of July weekend. Construction on the arena is set to be complete this fall after some delays due to supply chain issues and April snowstorms.

Down

Demand for airline service in North Dakota remains strong, but available flights and seats aren't keeping up. They continue to remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. Executive Director Kyle Wanner says workforce shortages and increased fuel costs due to inflation are to blame. He said it's challenging for airlines to add additional capacity into the system. It's also impacting consumers in another way -- higher fares.

Up

Bismarck residents and visitors in May got an introduction to the state capital's rich history during a weekend of events that kicked off a summerlong celebration of the city's 150th anniversary. Now, they can use their feet and ears to learn even more. City officials have unveiled walking map brochures and a self-guided audio tour of local historic sites. The tools are aimed at helping people improve their knowledge of Bismarck's heritage and historic properties, and the past endeavors of its residents. Senior City Planner Will Hutchings says there are a lot of fascinating stories to be told. Now people can listen to them -- at their own pace, and for free. The projects were funded with grant money through the National Park Service.

Down

Pheasant hunting is big business in North Dakota, and last year's devastating drought didn't do the industry any favors. The number of roosters heard crowing during the state Game and Fish Department’s spring pheasant crowing count survey was down 22% statewide from last year. Upland Game Management Biologist R.J. Gross attributes the drop to the 2021 drought and says it's not a surprise. But it's still disheartening. On the flip side, this year's overly wet spring might offer hope. The conditions should foster insect hatches, and provide plenty of food for chicks to eat. Game and Fish late-summer roadside counts that begin at the end of this month will give a better indication of how good -- or poor -- the hunting might be this fall.