This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

An effort to develop the Missouri riverfront through Bismarck could take years and cost tens of millions of dollars, but it's an idea worth considering. The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, AGL architects and city of Bismarck are working on the project. Architect Jake Axtman says the river is a great asset, but its potential hasn't been fully embraced. The project put together by the group emerged over a year's time, with input from dozens of stakeholder groups. It would develop the 19-mile stretch of riverfront from the Misty Waters development to the north, to near the Apple Creek Bottom south of the city. It would include a festival grounds, an amphitheater and a hotel. There's still a lot of work to be done, and a lot of money to be found. But the idea is intriguing, and worthy of exploration.

Down

Former North Dakota Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is being linked to banking regulation changes in 2018 that are now being blamed for contributing to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The collapses prompted a federal rescue and have stoked anxiety about a broader banking contagion. Republicans that wanted to roll back regulations in 2018 needed the support of moderate Democrats such as Heitkamp. She vocally supported the changes, was invited to the bill signing ceremony with President Donald Trump, and was commended by the grassroots conservative group funded by the billionaire industrialist Koch brothers for taking a stand against her party. An Associated Press analysis of public lobbying disclosures shows that Heitkamp became the top Senate recipient of money from the banking industry during the 2018 campaign season. Heitkamp in an interview with AP pushed back against suggestions that the legislation was directly responsible for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. But she acknowledged that there was an open question about whether new rules put in place by the Federal Reserve after the measure was signed into law could have played a role.

Up

North Dakota House members were right to overwhelmingly reject an effort to remove public notices from newspapers. Senate Bill 2143 would have exempted insurance companies from publishing abstracts in local newspapers and instead only required them on the North Dakota Insurance Commissioner's website. Citizens who participated in an independent survey administered by the North Dakota Newspaper Association said they prefer reading legal notices in newspapers rather than government websites. The public is best served by keeping public notices in an independent source.

Down

North Dakota lawmakers have advanced restrictions to the process for citizens to amend the state constitution, putting the proposal one step closer to appearing on the November 2024 general election ballot. Supporters say it would help insulate North Dakota from changes pushed by out-of-state influences. But it would also greatly restrict the power of North Dakota residents. And it's possible that voters also could have another measure on the same ballot -- one that would water down the term limits voters approved last year for legislators. Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, might have put it best when he said, "I don't think it's going to make anybody happy."