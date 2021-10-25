Tribune editorial: Riverfront idea worth exploring for Bismarck

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A proposal to develop a master plan for Missouri River development in Bismarck received a $250,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce. The Bismarck Missouri Riverfront Revitalization Plan seeks to improve the waterfront between state Highway 1804 near Misty Waters north of Bismarck to the confluence of Apple Creek near the University of Mary. The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation is leading the effort. The plan will focus on improving connection between tourism areas, enhancing public access to the riverfront, and identifying locations for commercial use and tourist attractions. The idea shows a lot of promise and is worthy of investment.

Down

An audit released last week found the North Dakota Highway Patrol is not adequately monitoring key card access to the state Capitol. The State Auditor’s Office found that 13 former state employees still had active key cards. The audit also found 28 active cards for contractors who had completed their work. The key cards allow access to the Capitol without going through security. The Highway Patrol agreed with the audit findings and said it would take steps to improve, including working with state agencies to deactivate card access of terminated employees.

Up

Recent precipitation has significantly improved drought conditions across North Dakota. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows much of western and central North Dakota upgraded from extreme drought to severe drought. Much of eastern North Dakota is now categorized as “abnormally dry.” Bismarck has reported just under 3 inches of rain this month, nearly one-third of the total for the year, National Weather Service data showed last week. However, precipitation is still 6.6 inches below normal for the year. Recent rain and snow also boosted soil moisture, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Down

Eighty-eight North Dakotans have died with COVID-19 so far in October, making this the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. On average statewide, data show that COVID-19 was the cause of death in about 83% of the cases, and the disease was present but not the primary cause of death in 17% of cases. The deaths are amid a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. Modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates new cases in North Dakota will continue to decline in November. However, a slowdown in deaths in the state isn't expected for several more weeks.

Up

Officials in Mandan recently celebrated the completion of a $6.4 million reconstruction of portions of state Highway 1806 and Old Red Trail in Mandan. The project included the construction of a roundabout near the Starion Sports Complex, which aims to improve traffic flow and reduce high-speed crashes. The intersection, which is also near Walmart, Marathon Petroleum’s Mandan Refinery, the middle school and the future high school, accommodates 7,000 vehicles per day.

