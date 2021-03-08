Tribune editorial: Ride voucher program offers good deterrent

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced last week a new program that will provide ride vouchers to deter people from driving drunk. AAA has donated $10,000 toward the program, which will provide Lyft users with $10 off a ride between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. in March. The effort aims to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Officials with the Vision Zero program also plan to expand the program to smaller communities through taxi and other transportation services.
Down
The National Weather Service last week issued a hazardous weather outlook for southwestern North Dakota for “near critical” wildfire conditions. Many western counties, including Morton, have burn bans or restrictions in effect. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that more than two-thirds of the state, including all of western North Dakota, is in severe drought. Another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry.
Up
Sanford Health announced last week it has signed a letter of intent with the city of Williston to bring a clinic and hospital to the oil patch hub. The city plans to finance and build a hospital on the site of the former Sloulin Field Airport, now known as Williston Square, and Sanford will lease it and operate it. Williston officials said during the announcement that many residents drive to Bismarck for medical appointments. The goal of the facility is to serve residents of northwest North Dakota as well as northeast Montana.
Down
Lawmakers in more than 20 states including North Dakota have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams in public schools. But an Associated Press analysis published last week shows that in most cases, sponsors can’t cite any examples of problems created in their state by such participation. Like in North Dakota, the bills seem to be motivated by discrimination. The bill will be closely watched when it reaches the North Dakota Senate.
Up
Burleigh and Morton counties began opening up the COVID-19 vaccine to more priority groups last week, including people under 65 who have medical conditions and several categories of essential workers. North Dakota is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having all teachers vaccinated by the end of March. North Dakota Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said the state can give 60,000 doses per week with the capacity to do more. North Dakota was scheduled to get an initial 6,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that recently received federal approval.