Tribune editorial: Ride voucher program offers good deterrent

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced last week a new program that will provide ride vouchers to deter people from driving drunk. AAA has donated $10,000 toward the program, which will provide Lyft users with $10 off a ride between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. in March. The effort aims to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Officials with the Vision Zero program also plan to expand the program to smaller communities through taxi and other transportation services.

Down

The National Weather Service last week issued a hazardous weather outlook for southwestern North Dakota for “near critical” wildfire conditions. Many western counties, including Morton, have burn bans or restrictions in effect. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that more than two-thirds of the state, including all of western North Dakota, is in severe drought. Another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry.

Up