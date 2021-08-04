Tribune editorial: Reviving rail travel won’t be easy sell

No financial support was requested during the meeting.

While the Tribune editorial board likes the idea of renewed rail service, we have to remember why it was dropped in the late 1970s. The interest in rail travel had waned and the cost-effectiveness of maintaining service nosedived. Amtrak struggles to make a go of it with its remaining routes.

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority needs to come up with a financial plan that doesn’t rely on a government subsidy. It needs to be self-sufficient. Whether it can make arrangements to use other railways’ tracks remains to be seen.

County commissions in Burleigh and Morton along with the cities of Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln need to be clear where they stand if they offer support. They can support the idea with the understanding that no financial backing is forthcoming.

Rail travel isn’t for everyone. There’s an investment in time that you don’t have with air travel. Traveling by car allows you to stop whenever you want; not true of trains. Trains have their own attractions. Depending on the length of the journey, the passenger can use a sleeping car and dine aboard the train.

In Canada, Via Rail tours take passengers through the Rockies and other scenic areas of the country. It’s a leisurely way to travel.