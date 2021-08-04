Tribune editorial: Reviving rail travel won’t be easy sell

It’s been a long time since anyone could board a train in Bismarck for a regularly scheduled trip. The North Coast Hiawatha Route ended service through Bismarck-Mandan more than 40 years ago.
Now, passengers have to travel to Minot to catch the Amtrak train. The Bismarck train depot, a landmark of sorts in the city, has gone through several transformations but now sits idle.
There’s an intriguing proposal to revive passenger rail travel in southern North Dakota, Montana and other parts of the upper West and Midwest. It’s probably a long shot, but it’s appealing to consider the prospect of traveling by train.
The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority based in Montana was in Bismarck last week to pitch its proposal for rail service. The authority is working with the Rail Passengers Association, a group that advocates for Amtrak, commuter and train riders, to conduct a socioeconomic study on restoring passenger rail service in the region. North Dakota communities will be part of the study.
Dave Strohmaier, authority board president, said the group has contacted some railroads about using their tracks. So far, he said, the railroads haven’t taken a position on the issue. The authority wants local governments to support the project within the next 30 days.
The deadline is related to pending federal legislation that would have the U.S. Department of Transportation conduct a study of Amtrak service. The authority wants local governments and organizations to contact Congress to voice support for restoration of service or pass resolutions in support of the project.
No financial support was requested during the meeting.
While the Tribune editorial board likes the idea of renewed rail service, we have to remember why it was dropped in the late 1970s. The interest in rail travel had waned and the cost-effectiveness of maintaining service nosedived. Amtrak struggles to make a go of it with its remaining routes.
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority needs to come up with a financial plan that doesn’t rely on a government subsidy. It needs to be self-sufficient. Whether it can make arrangements to use other railways’ tracks remains to be seen.
County commissions in Burleigh and Morton along with the cities of Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln need to be clear where they stand if they offer support. They can support the idea with the understanding that no financial backing is forthcoming.
Rail travel isn’t for everyone. There’s an investment in time that you don’t have with air travel. Traveling by car allows you to stop whenever you want; not true of trains. Trains have their own attractions. Depending on the length of the journey, the passenger can use a sleeping car and dine aboard the train.
In Canada, Via Rail tours take passengers through the Rockies and other scenic areas of the country. It’s a leisurely way to travel.
It’s also a mode of transportation many Americans haven’t used. Getting the public interested in traveling by rail could be a challenge. It will be interesting to see what kind of operational plan Big Sky develops.