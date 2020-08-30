Tribune editorial: Restoring well sites should be ongoing effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stimulus funding related to the coronavirus pandemic is kickstarting an effort to plug abandoned oil and gas wells in North Dakota and return the land to agricultural use.

About 400 well sites in western and north-central North Dakota will be restored through a program funded primarily with $66 million of the $1.25 billion the state received in CARES Act funding.

Using coronavirus relief aid to plug abandoned oil wells is questionable. The responsibility for restoring abandoned well sites should lie with the companies that own them.

But in many cases, the wells were drilled in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, before North Dakota had rules to ensure the sites would eventually be cleaned up. Often the neglected oil wells and saltwater disposal sites are transferred from company to company, with owners unwilling or unable to pay for their upkeep or restoration.

In addition to the stimulus funding, the state is seizing bonds from five companies due to past complaints about abandoned wells. Those dollars will also go toward the cleanup effort, which is more appropriate than a taxpayer bailout.