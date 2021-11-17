Tribune editorial: Resignation is right move for tax commissioner

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger’s decision to resign is the right one for the state and especially for himself.

He will leave office on Jan. 3, 2022; his term in office doesn’t officially end until Dec. 31, 2022.

Rauschenberger has had a history of alcohol-related problems dating to at least 2014. In 2017, he reached a plea agreement after being stopped for drunken driving. He paid fines, fees and had a chemical dependency evaluation. He also took part in an outpatient treatment program.

In August of this year he was cited for open container after officers found him passed out behind the wheel of his car in front of the Blarney Stone. He was taken to detox and later paid a $100 fine. On Monday, he was taken to jail for detoxification after an incident at a Bismarck hotel. He wasn’t charged, but was deemed incapable of taking care of himself.

This is a sad end, at least for now, to a promising political career. He was appointed tax commissioner in 2013 when Cory Fong left office for the private sector. He easily won election in 2014 and 2018, his party and the public showing understanding of his problems. The Republican Party could have replaced him since it wasn’t lacking in talent. Instead, the GOP supported his efforts for recovery.

His struggles to overcome abuse of alcohol aren’t unusual. Walking away from the bottle isn’t easily done, with relapses common.

Being in the public eye had to make the situation more difficult. He was expected at public events where alcohol was present and some people were no doubt scrutinizing his behavior. It likely added to the pressure on him.

Still, he’s responsible for his actions, and the public rightfully expects more of elected officials. He needs to get help before he harms himself or someone else. Rauschenberger is only 38, and he has a future if he gets control of his life.

Most North Dakotans understand the perils of alcoholism. First lady Kathryn Burgum has made Recovery Reinvented her primary cause during her husband’s time in office. It seeks to fight the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction. She’s hosted meetings and speakers to provide a deeper understanding of the issues.

North Dakota has a history of alcohol problems from underage binge drinking to the hardcore alcoholics. The state has ranked high for alcohol abuse. Many North Dakota families have been damaged by alcoholism.

Rauschenberger didn’t have much choice about leaving office. His credibility may be damaged, but most North Dakotans will be rooting for him during his fight. Everyone has a stake in combating the disease.

